Jayden Daniels Injury Update Impacts Commanders vs. Giants Odds for Week 15
The status of Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels is up in the air for Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season against the New York Giants, and it's caused some major movement in the odds.
Daniels, who re-injured his left elbow in the Commanders' loss to the Minnesota Vikings and did not return, is dealing with some soreness early in the week, per Commanders head coach Dan Quinn.
The Commanders opened up as 1.5-point underdogs against the Giants in Week 15, but that line has moved a full point at DraftKings Sportsbook. New York, which is 2-3 at home this season, is now favored by 2.5 points -- a sign that oddsmakers are bracing for Daniels to sit out this matchup.
This season, Daniels has played in just seven games, leading the Commanders to a 2-5 record in those matchups. The No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft has completed just 60.6 percent of his passes for 1,262 yards, eight touchdowns and three picks.
Washington is eliminated from playoff contention, so there's a chance that the Commanders play things safe with their star quarterback. Even though there are four games left in the regular season, Washington could consider shutting him down to make sure he doesn't injure himself further.
Daniels has dealt with knee, hamstring and elbow injuries in the 2025 campaign, making it tough for him to build upon a strong rookie campaign where he led the Commanders to the NFC Championship Game.
The Commanders will update Daniels' status on Wednesday with their first practice report of the week, and if he's limited or listed as a DNP, the odds in this game could slide even more towards the Giants. Daniels ended up logging a full practice late last week before playing against Minnesota.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
