Ravens vs. Bengals Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 15
The Baltimore Ravens are looking to get back on track when they face off against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday afternoon.
The Bengals beat the Ravens two weeks ago in Baltimore in Joe Burrow’s return before blowing a fourth-quarter lead in Buffalo on Sunday.
Can the Ravens get revenge with a win in Cincinnati?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, a player to watch, betting trends and my prediction for this matchup in Week 15.
Ravens vs. Bengals Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Ravens -1.5 (-115)
- Bengals +1.5 (+105)
Moneyline
- Ravens: -130
- Bengals: +110
Total
- 52.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Ravens vs. Bengals How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, December 14
- Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- Venue: Paycor Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): CBS
- Ravens record: 6-7
- Bengals record: 4-9
Ravens vs. Bengals Betting Trends
- The Ravens are 4-9 against the spread this season.
- The Bengals are 6-7 against the spread this season.
- The OVER is 8-5 in the Ravens' games this season.
- The OVER is 8-5 in the Bengals' games this season.
- The Ravens are 2-3 against the spread on the road this season.
- The Bengals are 3-3 against the spread at home this season.
Ravens vs. Bengals Injury Reports
Ravens Injury Report
- Keaton Mitchell – questionable
- Justice Hill – out
Bengals Injury Report
- PJ Jules – questionable
- Joseph Ossai – questionable
Ravens vs. Bengals Key Player to Watch
Joe Burrow, Quarterback, Cincinnati Bengals
A quarterback is obviously the main piece in any team’s offense, and Joe Burrow completely transforms how the Bengals play. His return helped lead the Bengals to a 32-14 win in Baltimore on Thanksgiving, but Cincinnati couldn’t hold on in Buffalo.
That was partially due to Burrow throwing a key interception, but he also had 284 yards and four touchdowns on 25 of 36 passing.
Burrow is now back in the swing of things and will look to take down the Ravens again, this time at home.
Ravens vs. Bengals Prediction and Pick
Looking back at the Ravens’ five-game winning streak, their only real impressive victory was over the Bears. Sure, it can be tough to go on the road for three straight wins, but those victories coming in Miami, Minnesota, and Cleveland do temper expectations a bit.
The Bengals showed both sides on Sunday in Buffalo, so it can’t be too confident of a play, but Cincinnati showed it can take it to Baltimore two weeks ago, so why not again at home?
Pick: Bengals moneyline (+110)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
