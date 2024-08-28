LSU Football: Harold Perkins Shares Meaning of Wearing Iconic No. 7 Jersey
LSU linebacker Harold Perkins was presented with the iconic No. 7 jersey last week after Brian Kelly made the announcement that the defensive star would wear the number in 2024.
Perkins, one of the top linebackers in America, raved about the opportunity to continue the tradition of No. 7's to come through Baton Rouge.
“It means a lot, especially since, like you said, the guys that wore it before me: Tyrann [Mathieu], [Derek] [Stingley], [Grant] Delpit, those guys — electric players, like myself. And it’s an honor for me to wear it,” Perkins said.
When presenting the number 7 jersey, Kelly told the team, who were all huddled in the middle of the field in Tiger Stadium, “(this number) is about somebody that brings an incredible ability, is from the state and calls the Louisiana his home. This number is about a player that brings up others around him. You can’t just be a great player, if it’s just about him, the number 7 jersey doesn’t work. You have to bring others up around him and that’s what these two do. They elevate the play of those around him.”
In 2023, it was LSU offensive lineman Will Campbell who wore the number during practice. When it came to game time, Campbell wore a No. 7 patch.
Campbell provided his thoughts on Perkins joining the No. 7 club.
Before Kelly presented Perkins with his jersey, Campbell offered the following about the newest number 7, “he comes to work and sets the tone for us every day on defense. I think he’s the most electrifying player in college football and this year’s he going to show it.”
Perkins, also a first-team preseason All-America, has become a game-wrecker for opposing offenses in his first two seasons with the Tigers, tallying 26 tackles for loss, 13 sacks and being credited with nine forced turnovers. It’s what Perkins has done during the offseason and in preseason camp that made him a natural selection for number 7.
“He has uplifted the other 10 players on the defensive side of the ball and he’s ready to wear this jersey,” Kelly said.
