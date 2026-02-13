LSU Football Makes Massive Move for Oregon Ducks, Notre Dame Fighting Irish Target
Saint Joseph (Ill.) four-star offensive lineman Cameron Wagner is beginning to identify contenders in his recruitment process with Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers set to get the Illinois native on campus this offseason.
Wagner, the No. 13 rated offensive tackle in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle, is on the radar of a slew of powerhouse schools with offers coming in left and right after a strong junior campaign on the prep scene.
The 6-foot-6, 305-pounder has earned scholarships from the likes of the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Iowa Hawkeyes, Texas A&M Aggies, and Ole Miss Rebels across the last few months.
The LSU Tigers entered the race in December with offensive line coach Eric Wolford quickly making an impression on the talented prospect after extending an offer his way.
Now, an unofficial visit is on the docket with Wagner heading to Baton Rouge on March 24, he revealed via social media on Thursday.
The coveted offensive lineman has also locked in spring visits with the Auburn Tigers, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Ohio State Buckeyes, Oregon Ducks, Wisconsin Badgers, and Illinois Fighting Illini.
Wagner continues his meteoric rise with schools across America in the mix for his services - including the LSU coaching staff with a critical visit now set for March.
The Tigers are beginning to pick up steam on the recruiting scene this offseason with a primary focus on stacking talent in the trenches after LSU was labeled a finalist for a priority offensive line target.
Pittsburgh (Penn.) Central Catholic four-star offensive lineman Jimmy Kalis has narrowed his focus to six schools with Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers setting the pace in his recruitment.
Kalis checks in as the No. 16 rated offensive tackle in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with programs across America battling for his commitment amid a pivotal offseason in his process.
The 6-foot-6, 285-pounder has earned offers from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Ohio State Buckeyes, Penn State Nittany Lions, and Texas Longhorns, among several others, but as contenders emerge, Kalis has trimmed his list.
The Pennsylvania native is down to the LSU Tigers, Georgia Bulldogs, Texas Longhorns, Ohio State Buckeyes, Clemson Tigers, and Miami Hurricanes with multiple programs eyeing official visits this offseason.
LSU continues chipping away for the talented Pennsylvania native as he gears up for a critical offseason on his recruitment.
