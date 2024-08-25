LSU vs. USC Odds: The Early Betting Lines for LSU Football's Season Opener
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers gear up for a Week 1 showdown against the USC Trojans with all eyes on the Bayou Bengals for their 2024 season opener.
No. 13 LSU enters year three in the "Brian Kelly Era" with expectations higher than ever for the program.
"This offseason we've had probably one of our best offseason we've had since I've been here just from a work standpoint and guys pushing each other, competing every day," LSU offensive lineman Campbell said during Fall Camp. "Everybody here wants to win. It's Year 3. It's time for us to do something instead of just winning 10 games.
The early betting lines have been rerleased for the matchup in Allegiant Stadium.
How heavy of favorites are the Tigers heading into the Week 1 matchup?
How to Watch: LSU vs. USC
Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
Channel: ABC, (streaming)
Location: Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas
The Betting Odds:
Point Spread: -4.5 (LSU)
Over/Under: 63.5
All betting odds via FanDuel Sportsbook.
LSU enters the season with a new-look defense under coordinator Blake Baker. With consistency being formed during the offseason, the unit will look to take that next step in 2024.
"What we're going to need is that complement on defense; going to have to play better defense this year. I think we've made the necessary strides in the off-season to continue on that growth," Kelly said during SEC Media Days. "So again, complementary football, offense and defense. I know that sounds like coach speak, but the numbers prove it out. You can't have the No. 1 offense in the country and not play the kind of defense necessary to get you to the next level. Playing better defense quite frankly."
Now, LSU continues game preparation for Lincoln Riley and a fiery Trojans offense with Week 1 just seven days away for both programs.
