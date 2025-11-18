LSU Football Has A New Betting Favorite To Become Next Head Coach Amid Latest Buzz
The LSU Tigers head coaching search has America's attention as Ole Miss Rebels shot-caller Lane Kiffin emerges as the most popular name on the market this fall.
No. 5 Ole Miss is in the midst of a historic season in Oxford with the Rebels within arms reach of clinching a spot in the College Football Playoff, but the headlines surrounding the program involve Kiffin's future.
The LSU Tigers and Florida Gators are intensifying their pursuit of Kiffin with the pair of SEC schools looking to lure him out of the Magnolia State.
As the buzz ramps up, reports circulated on Monday that Kiffin was given a decision deadline from Ole Miss that a choice had to be made by Nov. 28.
Kiffin has since denied the report while doing an interview with The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday morning.
“That’s absolutely not true. There’s been no ultimatum or anything like that at all,” Kiffin said. “I don’t know where that came from, like a lot of stuff that comes out there. Like I said, man, we’re having a blast. I love it here.
“… It just couldn’t be better. Like I said, you pray for things. Our fans prayed for this type of thing, and now we’re in the middle of it. So, enjoy it. You’re 10-1. You’re getting ready. You got a bye week.
"You get to watch half the country lose, and there’s no way we can lose Saturday. And then, you play the Egg Bowl and go dominate that and keep that Egg Bowl trophy home where it’s been for a long time.”
Since the buzz continues swirling, there are new betting odds for the next LSU Football Head Coach, via BetOnline, with a new favorite emerging.
The LSU Tigers Next Head Coach Odds:
- Kenny Dillingham – 3/1
- Nick Saban – 4/1
- Jon Sumrall – 10/1
- Joe Brady – 13/2 (+650)
- Lane Kiffin – 7/1
- Dan Lanning – 7/1
- Marcus Freeman – 10/1
- Eli Drinkwitz – 25/1
- Clark Lea – 12/1
- James Franklin – 14/1
- Brent Key – 16/1
- Jeff Brohm – 33/1
- Jimbo Fisher – 33/1
- Lincoln Riley – 45/1
- Alex Golesh – 50/1
- Dan Mullen – 50/1
- Dabo Swinney – 50/1
- Jon Gruden – 50/1
Dillingham comes in as the new betting favorite for the LSU Tigers gig, but as his name swirls in rumors, he's silenced them on multiple occasions.
“I was never leaving,” Dillingham said this week. “Contrary to the betrayal article, I was never leaving. I never said I was leaving. This is home. You do have to continue to push, and my job running the program is to push and push and push until you can’t push anymore.”
“If I didn’t do that, I’d be cheating my players, my staff, my fanbase, everybody in the city, and the local business that feed off of us winning. When we win, they sell more beer. I’d be cheating everybody. So, my number one goal always is to do whatever I can to push the envelope for Arizona State football.”
As the LSU coaching search intensifies this month, all eyes remain on Kiffin as a top target with the rumor mill swirling surrounding which decision-maker will be next in Baton Rouge.
