LSU Football Hires Away Ohio State Buckeyes Director of Recruiting and Events
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers are set to hire Ohio State Buckeyes Director of Recruiting and Events, Morgan Philips, to a role on the recruiting staff, according to On3 Sports.
Phillips is expected to make a return to LSU in a senior recruiting role after one season in Columbus where the Buckeyes claimed a National Championship.
She joined the Ohio State Football program in August of 2024 and recently wrapped up her first season as the Director of Recruiting and Special Events for the Buckeyes, according to the Ohio State website.
Phillips was responsible for overseeing all on-campus recruiting activities while having a hands-on approach for the program's unofficial visits, official visits, gameday recruiting, junior days, recruiting ambassadors and special events.
Prior to her stint with Ohio State, Phillips served as a Recruiting Operations Coordinator with LSU where she played a pivotal role throughout the department.
She helped assist in all on-campus and special event logistics, manage the recruiting database, assist assistant coaches on recruiting tasks and help service all recruiting efforts, Phillips's bio states.
Now, she'll make a return to the Bayou State after six months with the Ohio State Buckeyes where she played a key role in the program's recruiting success.
Phillips is the third staffer Brian Kelly has hired this week with LSU bringing in a pair of analysts.
Kelly and Co. added former Oklahoma State quarterbacks coach Tim Rattay on Monday where he will serve in an offensive analyst role, but he wasn't the only hire the Tigers made to begin the week.
LSU is expected to hire East Carolina General Manager, Noah Joseph, to the staff as a defensive analyst, 247Sports reported on Monday night.
Joseph spent time as the General Manager with the Purdue Boilermakers prior to his time on the East coast with the Pirates.
Defensive coordinator Blake Baker will bring on Joseph as a defensive analyst where he's had significant experience in the past with the likes of Missouri, Indiana and Rutgers.
Joseph spent two seasons as the co-defensive coordinator with Rutgers as well during his coaching career.
The LSU Coaching Staff:
- Head Coach: Brian Kelly
- Co-Offensive Coordinators: Joe Sloan and Cortez Hankton
- Defensive Coordinator: Blake Baker
- Quarterbacks Coach: Joe Sloan
- Running Backs Coach: Frank Wilson
- Wide Receivers Coach: Cortez Hankton
- Tight Ends Coach: Alex Atkins
- Offensive Line Coach: Brad Davis
- Defensive Line Coach: Bo Davis
- Edge Rushers Coach: Kevin Peoples
- Secondary Coach: Corey Raymond
- Safeties Coach: Jake Olsen
- Defensive Analyst: Lance Guidry
- Offensive Analyst: Tim Rattay
- Defensive Analyst: Noah Joseph
Kelly and Co. continue tweaking the coaching staff with Spring Camp set to begin on March 8th will all eyes on the new-look staff and roster in Baton Rouge.
