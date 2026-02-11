LSU Football Dishes Out Offer To Fast-Rising Wide Receiver Trending to Florida Gators

Ridgeland (S.C.) Bluffton four-star wide receiver Amare Patterson continues his rise in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with programs from coast-to-cast battling for his commitment this offseason.

Patterson checks in as a Top-50 wideout in America with Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers joining the race for the South Carolina native on Tuesday after extending an offer his way.

The 6-foot, 180-pounder has reeled in scholarships from the likes of the Georgia Bulldogs, Florida Gators, Nebraska Cornhuskers, and Florida State Seminoles, among several others, across his time on the prep scene.

Now, it's Kiffin and Co. that are the latest to dish out a scholarship after making the call to the high-profile pass-catcher this week.

Patterson's recruitment has exploded this offseason with Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs building momentum after locking in an official visit with the fast-rising wide receiver for mid-May.

“Coach Coley has been coming hard,” Patterson told Rivals. “He was in to see me on Wednesday, and I like him a lot. He’s telling me that if I want to get developed as a man and an athlete, then Georgia is the place to be. The staff, the atmosphere and their development really stand out. They’re up there for me.”

Along with the Georgia coaching staff making its presence felt for Patterson, Jon Sumrall and the Florida Gators are making their presence felt after receiving an official visit of their own on the docket.

Prized #GoDawgs WR target Amare Patterson gave his recent UGA weekend visit a '10 out of 10' and scheduled a mid-May OV.



Patterson now knows all about the Dawgs. He had no trouble answering a trivia question about who led the SEC in catches last year.https://t.co/hMyMrOjPCX pic.twitter.com/xb0dbbL40J — Jeff Sentell (@jeffsentell) February 11, 2026

Patterson will be in Gainesville during the weekend of June 11 for a multi-day stay as the Gators get a crack at the talented wideout with SEC schools salivating over the potential he attains. Florida holds the lead on the Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine.

“The old staff was on me hard, and the new staff has jumped in the same way,” Patterson said. “They are on me heavy.

"They’re telling me I’m the guy for them and that they want me. I talk to Coach Davis, Coach McKnight and some other coaches — they’re definitely up there for me.”

Now, throw in Kiffin and the LSU Tigers as a school that is looking to get in the race for the coveted prospect that is generating significant buzz on the recruiting scene amid Georgia and Florida's pursuits.

“Florida and Georgia are back and forth with me,” Patterson told Rivals last month. “Both coaching staffs are competing to see who can recruit me the hardest. Every day, they hit me up.”

