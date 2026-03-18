LSU Football's Top Transfer Safety Receiving Rave Reviews Amid Massive Offseason

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers remain in the spotlight this offseason with the program gearing up for Spring Camp in less than one week.

After reconstructing the roster via the NCAA Transfer Portal headlined by nine Top-100 signees, Kiffin and the coaching staff in Baton Rouge are preparing to see what they will be working with in 2026.

"I think talent-wise, probably is. A lot of that too is also the numbers," Kiffin said when asked if it was the best portal class ever. The volume helps when I make that statement. I think, over time, in general, volume's gone up because as the system evolved.

"It's really created a system that makes players go in and like I said in the beginning, when it was first created, at least now there's only one window. You basically had created a system that was two times a year as a player, so I don't blame them."

LSU inked the No. 1 quarterback in the Transfer Portal, No. 1 offensive lineman, and No. 1 EDGE, but there remains chatter surrounding a different addition after catching up with sources,

Boise State safety Ty Benefield remains the talk of the town across offseason workouts with significant intrigue coming during Spring Camp beginning next week.

#LSU assembled the No. 1 Transfer Portal Class in America this offseason headlined by nine Top-100 signees.



There’s one addition that remains the talk of offseason workouts: Boise State safety Ty Benefield.



The No. 2 transfer safety logged 105 tackles, 3 PBUs + 2 INT last fall. pic.twitter.com/WcIjZn9QGa — Zack Nagy (@znagy20) March 18, 2026

The 6-foot-2, 204-pounder received interest from a myriad of schools once officially in the Transfer Portal with LSU beating out the likes of the Oregon Ducks throughout his process.

Benefield logged 105 total tackles, 69 total tackles, 3 pass breakups, 2 interceptions and 1 forced fumble across the 2025 season for his Broncos squad where he quickly generated interest from multiple powerhouse schools.

He stuffed the stat sheet routinely with the Broncos last season, but it's his versatility and surefire tackling ability that will give the Bayou Bengals a boost in 2026.

New: I asked sources who has stood out most since Lane Kiffin’s Transfer Portal haul arrived at LSU.



Could be workouts, film study, “first off the bus” candidates, etc.



A name included every time: Boise State transfer safety Ty Benefield…



The List:➡️ https://t.co/hZa8juje6O pic.twitter.com/Mm27icHa5B — Shea Dixon (@Sheadixon) February 25, 2026

Benefield is a player that can be a weapon on defensive coordinator Blake Baker's unit as both a safety or at the STAR role - where Harold Perkins played in 2025.

Now, as the offseason continues - and Spring Camp inches closer - Benefield remains a player sources have spoken highly of after signing as the No. 2 rated safety in the NCAA Transfer Portal.

More LSU News:

Brian Kelly Reveals Eye-Opening Perspective on LSU Football's Decision to Fire Him

LSU Football Transfer Addition Generating Significant Buzz Amid Strong Offseason

LSU Football Star Labeled No. 1 Returning Player at Position Heading Into 2026 Season

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