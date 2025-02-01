LSU Football Hosts No. 1 and No. 2 Rated Wide Receivers in Louisiana for Junior Day
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers are in the midst of the first big recruiting event of the year with the program hosting its Junior Day on Saturday.
Kelly and the LSU staff have double-digit priority targets in Baton Rouge as they look to build on the 2026 Recruiting Class.
The Tigers have six pledges to this point in the cycle, ranking Top-5 overall, but will be utilizing Junior Day to roll out the red carpet for several priority targets.
LSU currently has a pair of five-star prospects in town, the No. 1 and No. 2 rated wide receivers in Louisiana, and multiple commitments on campus.
What's the buzz on the state's top two wideouts as they soak in the scenes of Death Valley?
Louisiana's Top Wideouts Visit LSU:
Jabari Mack: No. 1 WR in Louisiana
Destrehan (La.) wideout Jabari Mack is fresh off of a visit with the Texas Longhorns with the SEC school pushing for his services.
Now, The Boot's top receiver is in Baton Rouge for a visit with Kelly and the LSU program.
Mack, the No. 1 wideout in Louisiana, received a scholarship from his hometown program in early 2024 with wide receivers coach Cortez Hankton monitoring the 2026 star.
Mack made his way to campus in late July for LSU's annual Bayou Splash recruiting event alongside several of the top prospects in America.
For the top-ranked wideout in the Bayou State, he's seen premier programs turn up the heat, but LSU is certainly making a move in his recruitment.
Now, he's back in Baton Rouge this weekend for LSU's Junior Day event, a source tells LSU Tigers On SI.
The 6-foot, 192-pounder has received offers from Auburn, Florida State, Mississippi State, Nebraska and Penn State, among others as his rise continues.
But he's also officially released his Top-10 schools after trimming his list:
- Florida State Seminoles
- LSU Tigers
- Michigan Wolverines
- Alabama Crimson Tide
- Oregon Ducks
- Tennessee Volunteers
- Texas Longhorns
- Texas A&M Aggies
- Ohio State Buckeyes
- Nebraska Cornhuskers
Mack has hauled in offers from the top programs in America and his offer list proves just that.
The Louisiana native will work through a big-time offseason leading up to his senior campaign with the Destrehan (La.) Wildcats in 2025.
Kenny Darby: No. 2 WR in Louisiana
Bossier City (La.) Airline wide receiver Kenny Darby continues his rise as a national prospect in the 2026 Recruiting Class with the top programs remaining in his ear.
Darby, a former Mississippi State pledge, received an offer from Brian Kelly and LSU Tigers in November where he wasted no time in joining the class in Baton Rouge.
A player who has burst on the scene as one of the top players in Louisiana last season, Darby has reeled in offers from Alabama, Florida State and Tennessee, among several other programs.
But after receiving a scholarship from his dream school, the prolific wideout made his decision. He's an LSU Tiger.
Darby comes in as the No. 8 overall prospect in Louisiana with tremendous upside looking ahead.
A 6-foot-1, 178-pounder who's been on LSU's radar this season, Kelly and the Tigers extended an offer to the coveted Bayou State native ahead of the program's matchup against the Alabama Crimson Tide in early November while on a visit.
Darby logged 100 receptions for 1,754 yards and 24 touchdowns on the year after putting America on notice.
Now, he's shutdown his recruitment after going public with the decision to do so last weekend. Darby informed On3 Sports that he will remain in The Boot and not entertain other programs.
Darby is in Baton Rouge on Saturday for Junior Day leading the recruiting push for several coveted targets.
Jakai Anderson: No. 3 WR in Louisiana
New Orleans (La.) McDonough 35 wideout Jakai Anderson is also in Baton Rouge on Saturday.
Anderson is another elite-level wide receiver out of Louisiana who recently earned 4A All-State honors after an impressive junior season. He logged 57 catches for 972 yards and 14 touchdowns on the season, but a Swiss Army Knife that does it all. Anderson also rushed for 151 yards and four scores on 16 carries.
LSU could also use him as a kick returner after hauling in a combined 518 yards and seven touchdowns on kick and punt returns in 2024. Anderson is a true do-it-all player.
Anderson is one of six players committed to LSU in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle.
