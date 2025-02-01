LSU Football Hosts No. 1 and No. 2 Rated Wide Receivers in Louisiana for Junior Day

#LSU has the No. 1 + No. 2 rated wide receivers in Louisiana on campus for the program’s Junior Day.



- No. 1: Jabari Mack

- No. 2: Kenny Darby



Mack remains a priority target with the Bayou Bengals turning up the heat.



Darby is back in town as a headliner in LSU’s 2026 class. pic.twitter.com/72Q9ilcnio