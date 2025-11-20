LSU Football Icon Weighs In On Pursuit of Lane Kiffin, What's Next For The Tigers
The LSU Tigers' coaching search is the talk of the town as the administration in Baton Rouge searches for a new decision-maker to lead the program.
As the search heats up this month, Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin has been identified as the top target by the LSU search committee - spearheaded by Athletics Director Verge Ausberry.
No. 5 Ole Miss (10-1, 6-1 SEC) is in the midst of a historic season in Oxford with a College Football Playoff berth within arms reach, but Kiffin has remained noncommittal on his future with the program.
“It’s really cool to see where our program is. Not just in (the Florida) matchup, but just in the SEC,” Kiffin said last Sunday. “I told our guys this week. I’ve said it for two weeks, ‘As you get older everybody always says the good ol’ days.’
"And I said, ‘Hey, guys, I think we’re in the good ol’ days right now.' So I think for our fans, for our players it’s like this utopia of what’s going on. So, enjoy it because runs don’t happen very often.”
In what has become a three-team race between the LSU Tigers, Ole Miss Rebels, and Florida Gators, the "Kiffin Sweepstakes" have reached new heights.
Former LSU Football player, and current ESPN analyst Booger McFarland, chimed in on the pursuit for Kiffin and what he's looking for in the next head coach of the Tigers.
Booger McFarland Chimes In:
“Well it’s funny because like I’ve never been like a true fan,” McFarland said on the Pardon My Take podcast. “And so, to be on social media and watch Florida’s fanbase, LSU’s fanbase, Ole Miss’ fanbase go crazy over every rumor, every flight, every this, every that, like it’s kind of funny to me, because I’ve been on the other side. I’ve never been like that wound up about anything like that.
“To answer your question, I’m not sure. I think LSU’s the No. 1 job in the country. I think there are several people who are … would do a lot to get that job. Whether it’s Lane or not, I don’t know. Whether it’s somebody else, I honestly have no idea.”
“I just know the next coach at LSU has to embrace the culture,” McFarland added. “Like saying ‘y’all’ and ‘family’ can’t be something that has to be taught to you on the way to the press conference. You have to be able to understand what it’s like in the Southeastern Conference.”
“Our athletics director Verge Ausberry played football at LSU,” McFarland said. “He’s been there 30 years. He’s the guy making the hire. So I honestly have no doubt this hire’s going to be a home run, whether it’s Lane or whether it’s somebody else.”
