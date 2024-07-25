LSU Football: Immediate Impact Transfers Ready to Make a Difference
Brian Kelly and the LSU football staff were selective in the NCAA Transfer Portal this offseason after bringing in limited players.
We've seen programs across America add double-digit players through the portal, but for Kelly and the Tigers, it was about filling missing pieces while adding depth to positions of need.
There are a few headlines to keep tabs on ahead of the 2024 season with Mississippi State transfer Zavion Thomas expected to become a difference-maker in a few areas.
A dive into three immediate impact transfers who are expected to take significant snaps in their first season in Baton Rouge:
CJ Daniels: Wide Receiver (Liberty)
LSU brought in former Liberty star CJ Daniels to come in and take on an expanded role for the Tigers in 2024.
Daniels has showcased his skill set as a vertical threat during his time in college, and now in Baton Rouge, he'll have the perfect quarterback to match his game in Garrett Nussmeier.
The Bayou Bengals will fall back on Kyren Lacy to be LSU's WR1, but expect Daniels to become a significant contributor in the wide receiver room.
Daniels tallied 55 catches for 1,067 yards and 10 touchdowns during the 2023 season for the Flames on his way to a breakout season with Liberty last fall.
In four years, Daniels has logged 106 catches for 1,954 yards and 21 touchdowns.
Before the 2023 season, his previous high in receiving yards was 2021 when he caught 37 passes for 629 yards and seven touchdowns. He'a also taken reps as a punt returner as well during his time with Liberty.
Jardin Gilbert: Safety (Texas A&M)
The LSU secondary has been incredibly disappointing over the last few seasons, but after making a few tweaks in the defensive backfield, the Tigers are eying growth here.
A player that has the chance to be impactful will be Texas A&M transfer Jardin Gilbert after making his way back to Louisiana.
The Bayou State native will lace up his cleats for the hometown program in 2024 with an opportunity to take on starting safety duties for LSU.
Kelly's program will have an upgrade at safety this season with Gilbert and Sage Ryan looking to take on first-team snaps.
After Major Burns and Andre Sam struggled in 2023, it's imperative Gilbert and Ryan provide the Tigers with a much needed spark in the secondary.
Burns will handle reps at the STAR position in 2024 under Blake Baker's new scheme.
With a first team defensive backfield [during spring camp] consisting of PJ Woodland and Ashton Stamps in the cornerbacks slots alongside Major Burns (STAR) and Sage Ryan/Jardin Gilbert at safety, there's room for growth in 2024.
Zavion Thomas: Wide Receiver/Return Specialist (Mississippi State)
All eyes will turn to Mississippi State transfer Zavion Thomas to become a key contributor for the Tigers as both a return specialist and wide receiver.
Thomas racked up 503 yards on 40 receptions for the Bulldogs in 2023 after being the go-to guy on several occasions in Starkville.
Now, he enters an LSU offense that has an embarrassment of riches in the receiving corps with Thomas alongside Kyren Lacy, CJ Daniels and Chris Hilton, among others.
While Thomas won't be expected to carry as much weight offensively, the hope is for his bread and butter to be as a return specialist.
LSU has struggled in this area significantly over the last two seasons and his impact as a punt returner specifically is of the utmost importance.
When circling potential X-factors in 2024, Thomas is certainly at the top of the list.
A few other names to keep tabs on as immediate impact transfers:
- Gio Paez: Defensive Tackle (Wisconsin)
- Jayviar Suggs: Defensive Tackle (Grand Valley State)
