LSU Football Hires SEC Assistant To Join Lane Kiffin's Staff Amid Pivotal Offseason

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers are hiring Auburn's Heath Dedeaux as an offensive analyst for the 2026 season, according to 104.5 ESPN's Matt Moscona.

Dedeaux recently spent the last two seasons on The Plains under Hugh Freeze at Auburn where he will now make his move to Baton Rouge after serving as offensive skill quality control.

Prior to his time with the Auburn Tigers, Dedeaux was a graduate assistant for Kiffin at Ole Miss where the two will now reunite in the Bayou State for his inaugural season as the shot-caller of the LSU Tigers.

LSU has retooled the program from the top down this offseason with a new-look roster, redesigned coaching staff, and more with the Bayou Bengals eyeing a fresh start under new leadership with Kiffin at the helm.

In what has been a chaotic stretch for the program, Kiffin and Co. reconstructed the roster entirely with over 50 newcomers inking deals with the program - including nine Top-100 additions.

NEW: Heath Dedeaux is joining the LSU football staff as an offensive analyst, source confirms.



Spent last two seasons at Auburn as Offensive Skill Quality Control. Previously GA at Ole Miss under Kiffin.@1045espn @LASportsDotNet — Matt Moscona (@MattMoscona) March 17, 2026

"I think talent-wise, probably is. A lot of that too is also the numbers," Kiffin said when asked if it was the best portal class ever. The volume helps when I make that statement. I think, over time, in general, volume's gone up because as the system evolved.

"It's really created a system that makes players go in and like I said in the beginning, when it was first created, at least now there's only one window. You basically had created a system that was two times a year as a player, so I don't blame them."

The Top-100 Signees:

- No. 1: QB Sam Leavitt

- No. 4: OL Jordan Seaton

- No. 5: EDGE Princewill Umanmielen

- No. 21: QB Husan Longstreet

- No. 40: S Ty Benefield

- No. 55: WR Eugene Wilson

- No. 59: EDGE Jordan Ross

- No. 79: IOL Devin Harper

- No. 95: WR Jayce Brown

Courtesy of Ty Benefield's Instagram.

The Full 2026 Schedule:

Week 1: Clemson

Week 2: Louisiana Tech

Week 3: at Ole Miss

Week 4: Texas A&M

Week 5: McNeese State

Week 6: at Kentucky

Week 7: Mississippi State

Week 8: at Auburn

Week 9: Open Date

Week 10: Alabama

Week 11: Texas

Week 12: at Tennessee

Week 13: at Arkansas

More LSU News:

Brian Kelly Reveals Eye-Opening Perspective on LSU Football's Decision to Fire Him

LSU Football Transfer Addition Generating Significant Buzz Amid Strong Offseason

LSU Football Star Labeled No. 1 Returning Player at Position Heading Into 2026 Season

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