LSU Football in Contact With Coveted Transfer Safety, Sets Visit With the Tigers
Brian Kelly and the LSU staff will have several holes to fill this offseason as the program reconstructs the roster over the next few months.
One position group that will need retooling is the defensive backfield with a myriad of departures already this offseason.
The Tigers have already see Transfer Portal entries of their own this week with the list growing by the day in Baton Rouge.
LSU will also lose defensive backs Zy Alexander and Major Burns, among others, to the 2025 NFL Draft after running out of eligibility.
Now, with the NCAA Transfer Portal open for business, there is a gifted safety LSU has their eye on already: Jacksonville State's Zechariah Poyser.
Poyser has already garnered SEC interest with a slew of programs picking up the phone and making contact with the coveted defensive back already.
Now, after taking the time to work through his process, Poyser has set three official visits with a trio of SEC schools: LSU, Florida and Auburn.
A source confirmed to LSU Tigers On SI that Poyser will arrive in Baton Rouge on Wednesday to begin his visit. The Advocate first rerported the initial date he would make his way to town.
Poyser is a heavy-hitter in the portal. A former two-way star in high school, the 6-foot-2, 190-pounder chose to remain in the Sunshine State and suit up for Jacksonville State for college.
In his redshirt-freshman campaign this season, Poyser put up impressive numbers including 75 tackles, eight pass breakups and three interceptions. He also logged an interception in 2023 as a true freshman.
According to On3 Sports, Poyser is the No. 4 overall transfer safety and a Top-75 overall player officially in the NCAA Transfer Portal to this point.
Now, Poyser will arrive in Baton Rouge on Wednesday for an official visit with the program as Kelly and Co. look to retool the secondary this offseason via the portal.
Along with Poyser, there is a pair of defensive targets LSU has expressed interest in as well.
CB Ja'Keem Jackson: Florida
Florida cornerback Ja'Keem Jackson announced his intentions to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal on Tuesday with a slew of potential suitors set to line up for his services.
Jackson, the former No. 3 cornerback in the 2023 recruiting cycle, spent two seasons in Gainesville before making the decision to depart.
There are ties here in LSU's favor if the program elects to target the youngster. Raymond was Jackson's recruiter while he was on staff with the Gators over the last few seasons.
The expectation is that LSU will be involved in Jackson's transfer process with the program likely losing starter Zy Alexander and others this offseason.
Nonetheless, with the former Gator in the portal, he's certainly a name to keep tabs on this month.
DE Kameron Olds: Kent State
The LSU Tigers extended an offer to Kent State standout defensive end Kameron Olds on Monday once the impactful defender officially entered the portal.
He's become a hot commodity on the market after hauling in offers from LSU, Virginia Tech, Cal, Georgia Tech and Mississippi State, among others, on Monday.
Olds ended the 2024 season with 42 total tackles, six sacks and a pass deflection for the Golden Flashes after becoming a critical piece to their defense.
After spending three seasons with Kent State, Olds will now test the Transfer Portal in search of a new home with a slew of potential suitors lining up for his services.
The NCAA Transfer Portal officially opened for business on Monday, Dec. 9 and will remain open until Dec. 28 for players to enter their names.
More LSU News:
Paul Finebaum: LSU, Brian Kelly in a "Really Bad Spot" Moving Forward
LSU Dishes Out Offer to No. 1 Quarterback in America
Nick Saban Calls LSU Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier a "Sleeper" Ahead of 2024 Season
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU program.