LSU Football: Former Five-Star Running Back Enters NCAA Transfer Portal
LSU running back John Emery, a former five-star prospect, has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal as a graduate student. On3 first reported the news on Tuesday.
It's been a tricky road for Emery, who was rated a Top-15 prospect in the 2019 recruiting cycle, as he now departs Baton Rouge in hope of finding a place to close out his career.
During his time with LSU, Emery totaled 1,062 career rushing yards and 14 touchdowns while starting in five games and appearing in 37. He saw most of his production occur in 2020 and 2022, logging 75 and 76 carries, respectively.
Emery missed significant time with the program after sitting out the entire 2021 season due to academics as well as missing time in 2023 for the same reason.
The uphill battle continued towards the end of 2023 after Emery tore his ACL on a rushing play late in the year.
He announced he would not return to LSU after the 2023 season, and was not included in the current scholarship count. Many assumed he would either hang up his cleats or become an NFL free agent, but his next move is locked in.
Now, after the highs and lows of his playing career in Death Valley, Emery will depart the program with one season of eligibility remaining. He hopes to be fully recovered from an ACL tear and suit up for his college of choice this fall.
Emery was the final active member of LSU's 2019 National Championship team that saw the program light up competition behind a historic season from Heisman winner Joe Burrow and Co.
