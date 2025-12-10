LSU Football Lands New Deal With Elite Assistant Coach Amid Ole Miss Rebels Pursuit

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers have inked offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. to a three-year contract that will keep him in Baton Rouge for the foreseeable future, according to The Baton Rouge Advocate.

LSU and Weis Jr. agreed to a term sheet last week, but amid the Ole Miss Rebels' pursuit in retaining their offensive coordinator, officials in the Bayou State adjusted the terms - amending the previous deal.

Weis Jr. is now set to be the highest-paid offensive coordinator in the Southeastern Conference after joining Kiffin in Baton Rouge.

Once Kiffin accepted the LSU Tigers head coaching job, Weis Jr. hopped on the plane to Louisiana with him where the duo is set to begin a new chapter in their coaching careers alongside one another.

There was significant interest on the Ole Miss side in retaining Weis Jr. as the program pushed despite him signing a term sheet with LSU last week.

Now, LSU has officially amended the the old term sheet with a new offer of $7.5 million over three years with an annual "look-in" clause to always make him the highest-paid offensive coordinator in the Southeastern Conference.

It's a significant win for the LSU Tigers where Weis Jr. will remain in Oxford amid the Ole Miss program's College Football Playoff pursuit, but is set to be back in Baton Rouge following the postseason with the Rebels.

Weis Jr.'s Rebel offense took a hatchet to the Ole Miss record books in 2024, which ended with program records in total offense (6,845), yards per play (7.3), passing yards (4,561) and passing yards per game (350.8).

Ole Miss' passing offense was among the best in the nation, leading the FBS in passing efficiency (176.6) while also leading the SEC in total offense (526.5 ypg, FBS No. 2), passing offense (350.8 ypg, FBS No. 2), scoring offense (38.6 ppg, FBS No. 3), yards per completion (15.5, FBS No. 4) and completion percentage (68.0, FBS No. 8).

For his efforts, Weis Jr. won the Graphite Award for best SEC Offensive Playcaller last season.

Now, after a strong stint in Oxford with the Ole Miss Rebels, Weis Jr. will join Kiffin in Baton Rouge with the duo looking to repeat the success in the Bayou State at Tiger Stadium.

