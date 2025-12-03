Lane Kiffin Hires Multiple Assistants to LSU Football Coaching Staff Amid Major Move

LSU Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin is assembling his staff in Baton Rouge with multiple members of the Ole Miss Rebels crew making their way to Louisiana.

After Kiffin boarded a flight to the Bayou State on Sunday, he brought multiple assistants with him as the first pieces of his coaching staff - notably Ole Miss offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr.

But he's since added more coaches to the staff after bringing his tight ends coach, wide receivers coach, and strength coach from Ole Miss where each staffer has signed a term sheet with LSU.

Kiffin has now added double-digit coaches to his staff as he now shifts to the defensive side of the ball where he is assembling an all-star crew at his new destination.

“Yeah, I think that, you know, it was a really difficult decision and, when you’re in those difficult decisions and you’re torn, very torn, back and forth, back and forth and there’s multiple options, you know? "There were really, you know, four different places, you know, that we had to think about in this,” said Kiffin.

“And, I just talked to them, and it really was apparent too. I felt like everybody I talked to outside of the state that I was in all basically said the same thing, okay. They all said, man, you are going to regret it if you don’t take the shot and you don’t go to LSU.

"It’s the best job in America with the best resources, and to win it. And, it’s obviously been done here before by a number of people.”

The Staffers Signed: Ole Miss to LSU

Charlie Weis Jr: Offfensive Coordinator - Weis has joined Kiffin in Baton Rouge after hopping on the flight departing Oxford on Sunday evening. The offensive mastermind has been with Kiffin for years where he gives LSU an experienced play-caller.

"Weis signed a three-year deal worth $6 million. His annual salary starts at $1.9 million, which would have made him one of the top-10 highest-paid assistants in the country this year, and increases annually over the course of the contract," The Advocate wrote.

Joe Cox: Co-offensive Coordinator, Tight Ends Coach - Cox joined Kiffin's staff in Oxford in 2024 where he took on the role as the team’s tight ends coach and co-offensive coordinator. The 39-year-old previously worked as the tight ends coach at Alabama in 2022.

George McDonald: Wide Receivers Coach - McDonald recently wrapped up his second season at Ole Miss after spending the previous three as the assistant head coach and receivers coach at Illinois. Now, he's Baton Rouge bound to join Kiffin and Co.

Nick Savage: Head Strength Coach - Savage is also joining Kiffin at LSU where he has experience in the SEC with both Ole Miss and the Florida Gators.

- Mike Williams: Senior Director of Player Personnel

- Sawyer Jordan: Analyst, Inside Receivers Coach

"All of them are on two-year agreements except Jordan, an analyst at Ole Miss this fall who has a one-year deal. Cox will make $800,000 per year, while Savage and McDonald both make an average of $825,000 per year," The Advocate wrote.

The New Hirings: Ole Miss to LSU

Dwike Wilson: Director of Recruiting - Wilson was hired by Old Dominion in January where he spent the offseason with the Sun Belt program for roughly eight months, but made the move to Ole Miss before the 2025 season. Prior to his time with Old Dominion, Wilson spent two seasons with the Southern Miss Golden Eagles in Hattiesburg (Miss.).

Donnie Both: Analyst

Lou Spanos: Analyst

Dane Stevens: Quarterbacks Coach

Kiffin's Latest Hire: Eric Wolford

"Wolford has spent the last two seasons as offensive line coach at Kentucky. He also worked for the Wildcats in 2021. Between those two stints on the Bluegrass, Wolford was offensive line coach at Alabama in 2022 and 2023 in Nick Saban’s final two seasons," LouisianaSports.net wrote.

