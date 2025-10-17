LSU Football Linebacker Whit Weeks' Status in Jeopardy for Vanderbilt Matchup
Brian Kelly and the No. 10 ranked LSU Tigers are less than 24 hours away from taking the field at FirstBank Stadium for a Top-20 SEC matchup against the Vanderbilt Commodores.
After getting back in the win column last Saturday at Tiger Stadium, the Bayou Bengals will look to carry the program's momentum into Week 8 with all eyes on the SEC showdown.
Kelly and Co. enter the clash with multiple players banged up after several starters hit the injury tent against the South Carolina Gamecocks last week.
Fast forward to Wednesday night and the initial SEC Availability Report was revealed with a surprising name being added: LSU linebacker Whit Weeks.
Weeks had been dealing with soreness on the surgically repaired ankle after undergoing an offseason procedure following an injury in the bowl game.
After missing Spring Camp in order to recover, Weeks was cleared over the summer and was a full participant in Fall Camp in August.
Fast forward to a Week 5 matchup against Ole Miss last month and Weeks began dealing with some soreness in the ankle. He was seen in a boot following the loss to the Rebels.
Weeks utilized the open date in Week 6 to hit the recovery table in order to handle the nagging ankle where he then suited up against South Carolina last Saturday.
But LSU head coach Brian Kelly revealed that this isn't the same injury. Weeks is dealing with a bone bruise in his ankle that's limiting him ahead of Saturday against Vanderbilt.
Now, his status is in jeopardy against the Vanderbilt Commodores with ESPN's Pete Thamel reporting that Weeks is "doubtful" for the Week 8 matchup, but will warm-up in an attempt to give it a go.
Weeks and LSU defensive lineman Bernard Gooden are doubtful for Saturday with the Tigers' starting defensive tackle dealing with a bone bruise in his collarbone.
“He has a bruised collar bone," Kelly said on Monday. "He’s very sore right now, but no break, so this is a short time thing and something where he’ll have to manage the pain throughout the week.”
No. 10 LSU and No. 17 Vanderbilt will kickoff at 11 a.m. CT at FirstBank Stadium with all eyes set to be on the Top-20 matchup in Nashville.
