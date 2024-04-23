LSU Football: Prized Freshman Offensive Lineman Enters NCAA Transfer Portal
Brian Kelly and the LSU football staff continue working through the spring window of the NCAA Transfer Portal with players revealing their intentions to depart the program.
Now, early-enrollee offensive lineman Joseph Cryer has decided to enter the Transfer Portal after arriving in Baton Rouge in January. On3 first reported the news of Cryer entering the portal.
LSU flipped Cryer from Ole Miss during the recruiting process after offering him late, and after a few months of spring ball, he's back on the market after departing the program.
The former three-star, top player in Louisiana will have several potential suitors as he looks to for a transfer destination in the coming weeks.
Kelly and Co. continue battling the scholarship count this spring. With the program finally under the 85-man number, they're set to bring in a few defensive linemen via the free agent market, but they'll also see others leave the program in order to crunch numbers.
LSU has seen seven members of the current roster depart Baton Rouge over the last week once the portal officially opened for business on April 16. It will remain open until April 30.
The Departures (7):
- EDGE Jaxon Howard
- WR Khai Prean
- TE Connor Gilbreath
- DB Ryan Yaites
- LB Christian Braithwaite
- CB Jeremiah Hughes
- OL Joseph Cryer
For LSU, it was clear this program was set to see movement this spring as roster reconstruction continues in Baton Rouge.
Phase 1 was to have spring exit meetings with the players in order to see what the future holds, and with that, players were expected to reveal their intentions to depart if necessary.
The main point of emphasis will be to remain under the scholarship count as they look to build up the defensive line room.
Now, with limited flexibility, the Tigers have begun Phase 2: Lock in visits with defensive linemen in order to become competitive in that area.
