LSU Football Names New PA Announcer at Tiger Stadium, Set to Make Debut on Saturday
BATON ROUGE – LSU alum Dixon McMakin has been named the new PA announcer for Tiger Stadium.
McMakin will take the microphone for the first time in Tiger Stadium on Saturday night LSU hosts Louisiana Tech.
McMakin, who was elected to the Louisiana House of Representatives in 2023, will take over the position held by longtime PA announcer Dan Borne’ who announced his retirement from the booth earlier this year.
LSU Senior Associate Sports Communications Director and the Voice of Alex Box Stadium, Bill Franques, served as PA announced for the 2024 football season after Borne’ dealt with health issues.
McMakin is a 2009 graduate of LSU and a 2013 alum of the Paul M. Hebert Law Center at LSU.
He is currently employed as a financial advisor, insurance broker and lawyer.
McMakin, who turned 39 last month, served last season as the primary announcer for men’s basketball after Borne’ stepped away for the 2024-25 games.
He also serves presently as the primary LSU volleyball announcer and has been on the microphone for several seasons as PA announcer for LSU softball.
Borne’ was the voice of LSU football and basketball for 38 years and will be honored at a football game later this season.
The Buzz: Dan Borne' Retires
Longtime LSU public address announcer Dan Borné will retire as the public address announcer for LSU football and men’s basketball, the University announced on Thursday.
Borné served as LSU’s public address announcer in Tiger Stadium for 38 years and LSU men’s basketball games in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center for 36 years. LSU won three national championships and six SEC titles during his run as PA announcer in Death Valley.
“I would like to thank LSU and our fans for so many seasons of fond memories,” Borne’ said. “It’s been a great honor and I deeply appreciate it. I’m 79 years old and it’s time to retire and return the microphone. I’ll be spending more time with our family and we’ll always bleed purple and gold!”
Borne’ coined the phrase “chance of rain – never!” to compliment the long-standing LSU mythical tradition of it never raining in Tiger Stadium.
As part of the transition from the end of the third quarter to the fourth quarter, Borne’ got the Tiger Stadium crowd into a frenzy by proclaiming, “the sun has found its home in the western sky. It is now Saturday Night in Death Valley!”
Borne’ has been behind the Tiger Stadium microphone for some of the great moments in program history and has been the Death Valley voice for two Heisman Trophy winners in Joe Burrow and Jayden Daniels.
“Dan’s legacy and his booming voice in Tiger Stadium will never be forgotten,” LSU Director of Athletics Scott Woodward said.
“Each Saturday night during the fall for 38 years, Dan’s voice was a big part of helping create the best atmosphere in college football.
“We are truly appreciative for Dan’s passion, his love of LSU football and helping create countless memories through the years for fans of all ages in Tiger Stadium.”
LSU will honor Borne’ for his decades of service during an LSU football game this fall and a men’s basketball game later in the season.
