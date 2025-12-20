LSU Football Loses Starting Wide Receiver For 2026 Season Amid NFL Draft News

LSU Tigers wide receiver Aaron Anderson will enter the 2026 NFL Draft and forgo his final season of eligibility in Baton Rouge, he revealed via social media on Saturday morning.

The Louisiana native joined the Bayou Bengals after the 2022 season where he spent one year with Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide prior to a return to his home-state.

Across Anderson's first season with LSU, he was used sparingly as a redshirt-freshman in 2023. He tallied 12 catches for 59 yards and zero touchdowns in an LSU offense that flaunted a myriad of weapons to choose from.

Then, in 2024, it all came together for the coveted wideout.

Anderson pieced together a breakout season last fall after tallying 61 receptions for 884 receiving yards and five touchdowns where ex-LSU head coach Brian Kelly praised the Louisiana native.

"It's everything he does in his life," former head coach Brian Kelly said of Anderson's growth last season.

"It's going to class, being on time, his practice habits, framing the ball, catching the ball, it's just everything. It's the natural maturity that comes with being in the program."

But 2025 was a unique season for Anderson where he logged 33 receptions for 398 yards and zero touchdowns.

This week, he formally accepted an invitation to the East-West Shrine Bowl - which "brings together the nation’s top college football players, providing them with a platform to showcase their talents before NFL scouts, coaches, and executives from all 32 teams."

Fast forward to Saturday morning and he has now officially revealed via social media that his career in Baton Rouge has come to a close and he will be declaring for the 2026 NFL Draft.

"Every step, every grind, every sacrifice - none of this happens alone. To my family, thank you for believing in me before the world ever did. To my coaches - Brian Kelly, Hank, Frank, B Snap, AP, Paul, and Brice (my mentor & high school coach) - thank you for the discipline, wisdom, and love that shaped me on and off the field," Anderson wrote.

"To the academic staff, thank you for holding me accountable beyond football. To the Alabama fans - thank you for welcoming me, supporting me, and being part of the foundation of my journey. To the LSU fans - thank you for embracing me and riding with me through the next chapter.

"With that being said... after careful consideration, I'm officially declaring for the NFL Draft. The journey continues. Next chapter."

