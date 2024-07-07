LSU Football Newcomer Profile: WR Kylan Billiot Looking to Continue Tradition
The history of talented wide receivers to run through Baton Rouge dates back decades, and with the Tigers signing a pair of wideouts in the 2024 cycle, there could be more on the way.
When the Bayou Bengals brought in the No. 1 wide receiver in Louisiana, Kylan Billiot, there was significant intrigue in his long term potential.
Billiot skyrocketed up the recruiting rankings during his senior campaign, ultimately ending up as a consensus four-star recruit.
We've seen Louisiana natives Ja'Marr Chase, Justin Jefferson and others take Baton Rouge by storm with Billiot looking to be the next great wideout to come from the Bayou State.
He arrived in Death Valley over the summer and quickly began to take strides in the right direction.
Billiot will take year one in the purple and gold to learn from savvy veterans Kyren Lacy, Chris Hilton and CJ Daniels, but looking ahead, the program is intrigued at what he can provide a fiery LSU offense.
"It’s my dream school. It feels really, really nice for me to come to my dream school," Billiot said after committing to LSU. "This was definitely earned. It wasn’t given to me. For me to come (to LSU), it means a lot to me.”
With a chance to develop, it provides Billiot the opportunity to get acclimated to a college regimen before being thrown in the fire.
The LSU Bio:
"Standout in football, basketball and track and field at Terrebonne High School in Houma, La. … Wide receiver on the football team and point guard for the basketball team … Rated with 4-stars by 247Sports and Rivals … Composite 4-star ranking and listed as the nation’s No. 43 wide receiver and the No. 7 overall player in Louisiana … Rated as high as No. 4 overall in Louisiana by 247Sports … Invited to participate in the All-American Bowl … Earned 5A honorable mention All-State honors in basketball as a junior after averaging 14.3 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.3 steals a game … Nearing 1,000 career points in basketball … Attends same high school that produced LSU defensive tackle Maason Smith … Described LSU as his “dream school” … On the track, has been clocked at 10.27 in the 100-meters and 20.39 in the 200."
Another Newcomer Looking to Take Charge in Baton Rouge: Dashawn Spears - Safety
Spears, a consensus Top 10 safety in America coming out of high school, made his way to Baton Rouge in January as an early-enrollee.
Now, he's already making an impact in Death Valley.
Spears, who changed his last name from McBryde to Spears recently to honor his stepfather, was an eye-catcher during spring ball after impressing through camp.
He ran with the second-team at times and impressed thoroughly during his first reps with a defense looking to take steps in the right direction in 2024.
It'll be hard to keep Spears off of the field this fall. He's been a bright spot and has an opportunity to take impactful snaps if need be. After getting a firsthand look at the youngster during March and April, he was noticeably impactful.
He's a long, athletic defensive back who was a fast-riser in the 2024 cycle. Now, Spears is carrying his momentum to Baton Rouge.
LSU has been enjoying a few members of the 2024 recruiting class turning heads this offseason with Spears, five-star defensive tackle Dominick McKinley and coveted cornerback PJ Woodland making noise.
As it stands, Sage Ryan and Texas A&M transfer Jardin Gilbert have been running as the starting safeties with Major Burns rolling in the STAR position.
But if Spears continues developing as a player, it'll be intriguing to see the role he carves out during his first season in Baton Rouge.
Other LSU News:
BREAKING: LSU Football Flips Texas Longhorns Commit Brandon Brown, Pledges to Tigers
The Additions: LSU Baseball Dominating NCAA Transfer Portal, More Moves on the Way
LSU Football Newcomer Profile: Dashawn Spears Looks To Make Immediate Impact
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Country: @LSUCountry_FN for all coverage surrounding the LSU program.