2025 NFL Trade Deadline: Top WR Targets With Tyreek Hill Off the Market
On Monday night, during the Dolphins’ game against the Jets, Tyreek Hill went down in pain. Suddenly, Miami was without its All-Pro receiver, and the NFL’s trade deadline saw one of its most intriguing names lost for the season with a dislocated knee and a torn ACL.
Without Hill, there are still options for contenders trying to bolster their receiving corps, but they get thin quickly. Looking around the landscape, there are a few meaningful veterans, along with a trio of wideouts on rookie deals, who could provide some punch before hitting unrestricted free agency this winter.
Let’s look at the four best options, starting with a 2022 first-round pick who could use a new home.
Jakobi Meyers, Las Vegas Raiders
Without question, Meyers is the most intriguing receiver on the market.
This offseason, Meyers didn’t receive a contract extension and requested a trade out of Las Vegas, but did not get his desired result. Now, with the Raiders 1–3 and Meyers being a scheduled free agent this winter, it could make sense for both sides to move on.
Meyers, 28, has 21 catches for 258 yards, putting him on pace for his second consecutive 1,000-yard season. For any team looking to add a legitimate weapon on the outside with the added potential of extending him, Meyers is an obvious fit.
The only downside? Meyers has a base salary cap hit of $10.5 million, making him more expensive than most other targets even on a prorated number.
Chris Olave, New Orleans Saints
Olave is the most talented player on this list, but he comes with a major injury risk. In his NFL career, the former Ohio State star has sustained four concussions, including two in 2024, limiting him to just eight games last season.
Still, Olave is only 25 years old and could bring back a meaningful draft pick for the Saints, who are in the midst of a massive rebuild, as evidenced by their 0–4 start. Olave is signed through the 2026 season at base salary numbers of $1.4 million and $15.4 million, all of which is nonguaranteed for an acquiring team.
Through four games, Olave has 26 catches for 185 yards and a touchdown, making him a top target for any team looking to bring in talent on the perimeter.
Wan’Dale Robinson, New York Giants
Robinson is another young player on a rookie deal who should be garnering phone calls for Giants general manager Joe Schoen.
Now that he’s the featured weapon for New York after Malik Nabers tore his ACL, Robinson might command a bit of a premium. The 24-year-old has been ascending annually after being selected in the second round of the 2022 draft from Kentucky. As a rookie, he notched 227 receiving yards before seeing that figure jump to 525 and 699 yards, respectively, over the past two years. This season, he already has 237 yards and a touchdown on 18 receptions.
If the Giants are willing to move Robinson, he’s likely worth a Day 2 pick, considering his age, cost and production.
Rashid Shaheed, New Orleans Saints
Another Saints player makes the list, and another one who is on a cheap deal. While there’s an argument for Shaheed to be extended, it appears New Orleans is trying to reset its books after years of massive dead cap hits and bloated numbers due to ill-advised restructures.
Shaheed was in the midst of a breakout campaign in 2024 before tearing his meniscus, limiting him to 349 receiving yards in six games. Even with a pop-gun offense led by Spencer Rattler, the fourth-year man has 18 catches for 174 yards and a touchdown on 25 targets.
Financially, Shaheed is easily affordable in the final year of his rookie deal with a base salary of $4.2 million.