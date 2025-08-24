LSU Football No. 18: Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier Set to Wear Prestigious Jersey
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers have awarded the prestigious No. 18 jersey to redshirt-senior quarterback Garrett Nussmeier ahead of his final season in Baton Rouge.
The Lake Charles (La.) native has been vocal about his passion for the LSU program where he now earns one of the most coveted honors an LSU Tiger can attain.
Nussmeier is coming off of a productive first season as the starting signal-caller for the Bayou Bengals after patiently waiting his turn to earn QB1 reps.
The second-year starter joined Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow as the only players in program history to eclipse the 4,000-yard passing mark last year when he accounted for 4,052 yards and 29 touchdowns in his first year as a starter.
Now in his fifth season at LSU, Nussmeier enters his senior season ranked No. 9 in program history for career passing yards (5,772) and tied for No. 5 in passing touchdowns (40).
What does it mean to wear the prized No. 18 jersey? Kelly dove into the honor.
“The No. 18 is the player who brings all those traits of someone who leads in an extraordinary manner,” Kelly said in 2023. “The attention to detail, great focus, represents the program in a positive way in the classroom, in the community and on the field."
For Nussmeier, he's set to wear both the No. 18 jersey while serving as a permanent captain alongside linebacker Whit Weeks in 2025.
After a year of growth, the Tigers' signal-caller is prepared to take that next step for the program this fall.
“Having last year to go back and study has been huge,” Nussmeier said. “This offseason I’ve focused on being critical of myself, taking care of the football, using my legs more in the right situations. But it’s also about recognizing what I did well and building confidence from that.
"The goal now is to raise the floor. Obviously, my goals are team goals, and being the best version of myself will hopefully help lead us to them.”
LSU will open the 2025 season at Clemson in a highly anticipated Week 1 matchup on the road with all eyes on Nussmeier and Co.
