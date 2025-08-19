LSU Football Offensive Lineman, Louisiana Native Has Brian Kelly's Attention in Camp
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers signed New Orleans (La.) St. Augustine four-star offensive lineman Tyree Adams in the 2023 Recruiting Cycle after he pledged to the program over multiple SEC schools.
Adams, one of the top prospects in Louisiana, earned offers from the likes of the Georgia Bulldogs, Florida Gators, and Ole Miss Rebels, among others, across his prep career.
But the opportunity to suit up for the hometown LSU Tigers was one that Adams couldn't pass up on where he made the decision to sign with Kelly's program.
Now, the 6-foot-7, 310-pound redshirt-sophomore is preparing for his first season as the starting left tackle for the Bayou Bengals.
On Tuesday, Kelly confirmed that Adams will be the starter for LSU come Week 1 at Clemson despite position battles occuring along the offensive line.
“Tyree Adams is going to be our starting left tackle,” Kelly said. “There’s a battle between Paul Mubenga and Coen Echols for one of the guard positions. Josh Thompson has nailed down one of the guard positions. Braelin Moore has nailed down the center position.
"Then there’s still a battle for that right tackle position. We moved Carius Curne over there to compete with Weston Davis to see who is our best. Maybe it’s a combination or maybe it’s one or the other.
What makes Adams so special? Kelly dove into what he provides the program and his development across two full seasons in Baton Rouge.
"We recruited what we thought was a talented player. We recruited somebody who we felt fit our culture. So, you start with recruiting the right guys, and then they develop naturally within your program," Kelly said.
"Then, when it's time to step in there, they've got to be prepared, and he prepared himself very well. He came to practice, prepared himself, was locked in, and essentially was waiting for his opportunity. When his opportunity arose, and in particular in the bowl game, he played really well."
Now, as Adams gears up for his third year with the LSU program, the talented Louisiana native will look to make noise in the trenches as the starting left tackle for the Tigers.
