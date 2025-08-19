LSU Football Crystal Ball: Predicting Which Newcomers Will Make an Impact in 2025
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers will debut a new-look roster in 2025 after bringing in a myriad of fresh faces this offseason.
The Bayou Bengals signed the No. 1 Transfer Portal Class in America with 18 newcomers making their way to Baton Rouge via the free agent market.
Along with the top-ranked Transfer Portal Class, LSU signed a Top-10 Recruiting Class in the 2025 cycle with immediate impact freshmen now in town.
With Fall Camp in full swing, which newcomers can shine this upcoming season?
The Immediate Impact Newcomers:
No. 1: DT Bernard Gooden
South Florida defensive lineman Bernard Gooden emerged as a critical signing for the program with the Bayou Bengals adding depth in the trenches.
The 6-foot-1, 268-pounder plays low to the ground and utilizes leverage well against opponents on the inside.
The All-AAC Honorable Mention selection a season ago logged 35 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks during the 2024 season with South Florida.
No. 2: EDGE Jack Pyburn
Pyburn is fresh off of a 2024 season with the Florida Gators where he logged 60 total tackles, four tackles for loss, one sack and one interception while starting the last eight games of the year.
Now, he's ready for a new challenge after making the move from Gainesville (Fla.) to Baton Rouge (La.) following his 2024 campaign.
Along with Pyburn, LSU loaded up at the edge rusher position with Florida State's Patrick Payton and Nebraska'a Jimari Butler making the move to the Bayou State.
No. 3: WR Barion Brown
Kentucky wide receiver transfer Barion Brown will be an X-factor for the LSU Tigers in 2025 alongside a talented receiving corps.
Brown is certainly an accomplished player already in college after hauling in over 120 catches, 1500 yards and 11 touchdowns across three seasons with the Kentucky Wildcats.
Now, it's about carrying the momentum to Baton Rouge where he's expected to take on a significant role on offense alongside Garrett Nussmeier and Co.
No. 4: S AJ Haulcy
Houston safety A.J. Haulcy put pen to paper with the Bayou Bengals after making things official following Spring Camp.
LSU had a need at safety this offseason with the program addressing the roster concerns after bringing in both Haulcy and North Carolina State transfer Tamarcus Cooley.
Now, Haulcy continues turning heads in Baton Rouge with a strong Fall Camp performance across the first 12 days of practice.
The 6-foot, 215-pounder totaled 74 tackles, five interceptions and 13 pass breakups during the 2024 season with the Cougars on his way to First Team All-Big 12 honors.
No. 5: CB DJ Pickett
Pickett, the No. 1 cornerback in America, signed with the LSU Tigers after the program kept a foot on the gas for his services until the Early Signing Period.
Across his first offseason, the 6-foot-5, 195-pounder has turned heads with all eyes on the five-star while he climbs up the depth chart.
Now, with Fall Camp in full swing, the Sunshine State native has made an immediate impact as he takes both first and second team reps.
"DJ has grown so much from when we had him in bowl practices to spring practice to now. Ten days in, there have been some days where we got to continue to work on his consistency, but the biggest improvement from spring to fall has been his physicality. He has done a really good job tackling this fall," Baker said.
"He's put on, I don't know, 20 pounds or something since he's been here, so the weight room's gonna build confidence from that standpoint. But I've been really impressed, more impressed with his physicality so far than the coverage skills. He's always had that, and he's gotten better, don't get me wrong, but his physicality, he's turned it up a notch this fall camp."
Honorable Mention: Mansoor Delane - Cornerback
LSU has seen a significant jump defensively across the first 11 practices of camp with cornerback Mansoor Delane turning heads early.
The Virginia Tech transfer tallied 146 tackles, 16 pass breakups, six interceptions and four forced fumbles across three seasons with the Hokies.
In 2024, Delane had his "coming out party" after reeling in four interceptions on the season while leading the Hokies in the category.
"Mansoor Delane has been very impactful at the cornerback position," Kelly said in February.
"We've got some younger guys, some guys with experience, but we don't have a veteran player back there. His leadership and the way he's handled himself has been amazing."
