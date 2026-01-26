LSU Football OC Charlie Weis Jr. Turns Down Major NFL Franchise to Stay With Tigers

LSU Tigers offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. remains in headlines while navigating a chaotic offseason in Baton Rouge after making the move from Ole Miss.

After Lane Kiffin accepted the head coaching job at LSU, Weis Jr. also made the move to the Bayou State to join his staff as the highest-paid offensive coordinator in the Southeastern Conference.

But NFL franchises have kept tabs on Weis Jr. despite Kiffin making him paid a historic salary.

The coveted offensive mind had his name circulating on social media surrounding a potential job opening on the New York Giants' staff - where his former quarterback Jaxson Dart is currently making his presence felt.

Despite the interest from the Giants, Weis Jr. made his intentions clear that he wanted to remain in Baton Rouge with Kiffin and Co.

Fast forward to Monday morning and a report from The Athletic's Dianna Russini revealed that Weis Jr. spoke with the Philadelphia Eagles, but ultimately withdrew from consideration.

"LSU offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. spoke to the Philadelphia Eagles about their offensive coordinator vacancy but informed the team he has chosen to remain with Lane Kiffin and the Tigers, per sources," Russini wrote via X.

Weis Jr. headlines this long list of Ole Miss staffers that made the move to join Kiffin in Baton Rouge as the new era of LSU Football unfolds this offseason amid a chaotic stretch.

Ole Miss to LSU Staffers:

Dane Stevens: Quarterbacks Coach - Stevens currently serves as a senior analyst and pass-game specialist for the Ole Miss Rebels where he receives a promotion while heading to Baton Rouge and following Lane Kiffin to the Bayou State.

Joe Cox: Tight Ends Coach - Cox joined Kiffin's staff in Oxford in 2024 where he took on the role as the team’s tight ends coach and co-offensive coordinator. The 39-year-old previously worked as the tight ends coach at Alabama in 2022.

George McDonald: Wide Receivers Coach - McDonald recently wrapped up his second season at Ole Miss after spending the previous three as the assistant head coach and receivers coach at Illinois. Now, he's Baton Rouge bound to join Kiffin and Co.

Kevin Smith: Running Backs Coach: Once Kiffin made the move to Ole Miss, he brought over multiple assistant coaches including Weis Jr., wide receivers coach George McDonald, and tight ends coach Joe Cox, among several others.

Once the moves were finalized, Kiffin and Co. added Smith to the list of staffers where he is set to earn a historic salary after making the move from Oxford to Baton Rouge.

