LSU Football Offensive Weapon, Prized Georgia Prospect Entering Transfer Portal

LSU Tigers offensive lineman Paul Mubenga intends to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal after three seasons in Baton Rouge, according to multiple reports.

Mubenga, a former three-star prospect out of Georgia, signed with the program in the 2023 Recruiting Cycle where he redshirted across his first season in the Bayou State.

From there, the 6-foot-5, 310-pound prospect started in 11 out of his 20 ganes played with the LSU Tigers after ultimately making the decision to enter the Transfer Portal with two seasons of eligibility remaining.

LSU has now seen five offensive linemen from the 2025 roster reveal intentions of entering the NCAA Transfer Portal with multiple departures hitting the free agent market.

The Offensive Line Departures [5]:

No. 1: OL Carius Curne

Curne intends to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal after one season in Baton Rouge, according to On3 Sports.

Curne, a five-star prospect in the 2025 Recruiting Cycle, signed with the Bayou Bengals as one of the highest-rated recruits in the most recent class.

The 6-foot-5, 320-pounder out of Arkansas emerged as the No. 1 interior offensive lineman in America with offensive line coach Brad Davis inking the sought-after prospect.

No. 2: OL Coen Echols

Echols, a former four-star prospect out of Texas, signed with the LSU program as a top-five interior offensive lineman in the 2024 Recruiting Cycle.

The 6-foot-4, 315-pounder chose the Bayou Bengals over the likes of the Texas A&M Aggies, Auburn Tigers, Nebraska Cornhuskers, and Oregon Ducks, among other prestigious offers.

The redshirt-freshman interior offensive lineman started in seven games for the Tigers and played 583 snaps across the 2025 season as a key second-year player at the guard positions.

This fall, Echols compiled a 67.8 pass blocking grade and a 51.3 run blocking grade, according to Pro Football Focus.

Courtesy of Carius Curne's Instagram.

No. 3: OL DJ Chester

DJ Chester plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal after three seasons in Baton Rouge, he revealed via social media on Friday.

Chester, a former four-star recruit out of Georgia, signed with the LSU program as the No. 1 interior offensive lineman in America with the Bayou Bengals salivating at the potential he attained.

The 6-foot-5, 335-pounder ultimately earned significant playing time as a redshirt-freshman in 2024, but struggled mightily for the program in the trenches.

Across the 2025 season, Chester was utilized as a "sixth man" for Brad Davis as he played both left tackle and center - logging 291 snaps on the year in a reserve role for the Bayou Bengals.

In 2024, Chester started every game at center and played 925 snaps, but struggled throughout the year - especially in SEC competition.

No. 4: OL Tyree Adams

Tigers offensive lineman Tyree Adams plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal after spending three seasons in Baton Rouge, according to On3 Sports.

Adams, a four-star prospect out of Louisiana, signed with the LSU program as a member of the 2023 Recruiting Cycle alongside a myriad of high-profile Bayou State natives.

The former Top-250 prospect played in 17 career games with the LSU Tigers - including eight in each of the last two seasons. Across the 2025 season, he served as the starting left tackle for the program.

Adams also played 38 special teams snaps in 2024 as a redshirt freshman where he will now depart LSU in search of a new home for his final two seasons of eligibility.

LSU has now lost multiple offensive linemen to the Transfer Portal with Lane Kiffin looking to hit the reset button in the trenches.

