Nagy's Notes: Three LSU Football Spring Camp Winners in Lane Kiffin's First Offseason

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers continue navigating Spring Camp in Baton Rouge with the program quickly receiving contributions from newcomers amid a pivotal offseason stretch.

After assembling the No. 1 Transfer Portal Class in America headlined by nine Top-100 signees, Kiffin and Co. took the college football world by storm in January after inking multiple game-changers.

"This ain't no first year build thing. We're trying to go all the way," LSU EDGE Princewill Umanmielen said. "If that's the mindset you got, a building mindset, this ain't the place. We're trying to go out of the way, so that's our mindset right now.

"Everybody has to be on the same page, has to want it. Everybody has to be one. Can't have no selfish guys. Everybody has to play their part, do their one of 11, and we'll be fine for sure."

Umanmielen has been an offseason winner - as expected - but the LSU Tigers' offseason haul has immediately turned heads in Baton Rouge on both sides of the ball.

With one week remaining in Spring Camp, which LSU Tigers are turning heads? Are there returning players ascending?

LSU Tigers On SI Publisher Zack Nagy evaluated three players that continue generating significant buzz this offseason.

Courtesy of LSU Tigers Football.

Three Offseason Winners: LSU Tigers Spring Camp

No. 1: OL Bo Bordelon

LSU Tigers offensive lineman Bo Bordelon continues to ascend this offseason as he gears up for his fifth season in Baton Rouge.

The Louisiana native has waited patiently for an opportunity to showcase his game - suiting up in multiple positions across his time with LSU - now reaping the benefits of his time in town.

"I played guard for two years and then when they got in they liked me at tackle at first so they bumped me to right tackle and I was doing pretty well there," Bordelon said. "Then they said they wanted to make a change and move me inside to guard and I think I've done pretty well."

Bordelon is now running with the first-team offensive line where he's operating on the left side at guard.

LSU has worked with LT Jordan Seaton, LG Bo Bordelon, C Braelin Moore, RG Aliou Bah, and RT Weston Davis as the first-team offensive line across the backend of Spring Camp.

#LSU OL Bo Bordelon has quickly become an offseason winner in Baton Rouge.



The fifth-year senior has waited his turn and is now reaping the benefits while working with the first-team in Spring Camp.



“It means everything to me… I’m going to fight for LSU.” pic.twitter.com/3Nivm2iYHt — Zack Nagy (@znagy20) April 18, 2026

No. 2: S Ty Benefield

LSU safety Ty Benefield has been the clearcut, definitive winner this offseason after transferring in from Boise State after a strong 2025 campaign with the Broncos.

The 6-foot-3, 208-pounder is fresh off of a 2025 season where he totaled 105 tackles, 69 total tackles, 3 pass breakups, 2 interceptions and 1 forced fumble where he put his name on the map.

"Ultimately, the decision came down to putting myself in the best position, putting my family more so in the best position, as well as this culture being a winning culture and winning tradition school," Benefield said this offseason.

"The staff also being the way they are, how our head coach puts his guys in the best positions to succeed and the standard that he holds them at. So those were some of the reasons. I can't name them all because there's a lot, but those are some of the main reasons for sure.

Benefield has the chance to breakout in 2026 at both the safety role - as well as the STAR spot - with his versatility on full display.

#LSU signed the No. 2 rated safety in the Transfer Portal this offseason: Ty Benefield.



The Boise State transfer remains the talk of the town in Spring Camp amid a breakout offseason in Baton Rouge.



DC Blake Baker continues working closely with Benefield this offseason: pic.twitter.com/wlKJyRAw24 — Zack Nagy (@znagy20) April 14, 2026

No. 3: DT Deuce Geralds

LSU Tigers defensive tackle Deuce Geralds made his way to Baton Rouge in January as an early-enrollee where he continues making his presence felt as a youngster.

Kiffin and the LSU Tigers coaching staff have seen the program's two true freshmen - Geralds and Richard Anderson - turn heads in Spring Camp while taking significant snaps with the first-team in practice.

For Geralds, the 6-foot, 279-pounder, he's quickly earned the stamp of approval from Kiffin this offseason.

"He causes havoc. He's going to be a great player," Kiffin said last Tuesday.

More LSU News:

LSU Football Linebacker Breaks Down Decision to Follow Lane Kiffin From Ole Miss

LSU Football's No. 1 Transfer Addition Revealed as Lane Kiffin's Top Offensive Weapon

Lane Kiffin Reveals Definitive Statement on Will Wade Returning to LSU Tigers

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