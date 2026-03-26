LSU Football Practice Report: Youngsters Turning Heads as Lane Kiffin Ups Intensity

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers wrapped up Day 2 of Spring Camp on Thursday morning in Baton Rouge with the program quickly upping the intensity on the ponderosa.

In what has become a significant week for the Bayou Bengals, LSU now has the second practice in the rearview mirror with 15 total practices on the docket across the next four weeks.

"A lot of guys moving around out there, different evals, but again we're wearing helmets, so we don't make major evaluations off of this," Kiffin said this week.

"Like I said, I think we put together a good roster of some good talent and a number of positions, but that's a long ways away from being a really good team."

Now, with Day 2 wrapped up, what are the initial takeaways? Quick thoughts?

LSU Practice Report: Day 2 Notes

No. 1: The Defensive Line Remains a Focal Point

LSU signed the No. 2 rated defensive lineman in America last December after New Orleans (La.) Edna Karr five-star Richard Anderson put pen to paper with the program. From there, he enrolled in January and has since transformed his body.

Anderson signed with the Tigers hovering around 6-foot-4, 360 pounds. His weight come Spring Camp? 360 pounds.

Now, the true freshman has turned heads already - alongside fellow true freshman Deuce Geralds - as two youngsters working in with the first-team.

#LSU signed the No. 2 rated defensive lineman in America last December: Richard Anderson.



The 5-star Louisiana prospect hovered around 6’3, 360 pounds out of high school.



Now, Anderson checks in at 339 pounds as he works through his first offseason.



Not your average freshman. pic.twitter.com/x7AthRzDVi — Zack Nagy (@znagy20) March 26, 2026

No. 2: Old Dominion Transfer Tre Brown III

LSU inked multiple top wide receivers via the NCAA Transfer Portal this offseason with the likes of Jayce Brown (Kansas State), Winnie Watkins (Ole Miss), and Jackson Harris (Hawaii) taking a majority of first team reps, but Brown III has LSU Tigers On SI's attention.

He's running with the second-team, but the talented veteran will be one to keep tabs on this offseason.

The 6-foot-2, 180-pounder is coming off of a strong 2025 season as a sophomore where he caught 38 passes for 762 yards and four touchdowns - where he also averaged a whopping 20 yards per catch.

LSU brought in nine transfer wide receivers with all of them healthy and working through offseason Spring Camp.

Wide Receiver (9):

Jackson Harris - 6'3, 205 pounds - Hawaii Rainbow Warriors

Tre Brown - 6'2, 180 pounds - Old Dominion Monarchs

Jayce Brown - 6'0, 179 pounds - Kansas State Wildcats

Eugene 'Tre' Wilson - 5'10, 194 pounds - Florida Gators

Tyree Holloway - 6'0, 180 pounds - West Florida Argonauts

Malik Elzy - 6'2, 225 pounds - Illinois Fighting Illini

Josh Jackson - 6'2, 185 pounds - McNeese State Cowboys

Winston Watkins - 6'2, 185 pounds - Ole Miss Rebels

Roman Mothershed - 6'4, 208 pounds - Troy Trojans

Lane Kiffin and the #LSU Tigers sent shockwaves across college football after signing the No. 1 OL in the portal: Jordan Seaton.



The program’s secret weapon: Cookie Kiffin.



“He’s the closer… If you come on a visit and Cookie is there, you should probably crystal ball him.” pic.twitter.com/kX7s6HIgOk — Zack Nagy (@znagy20) March 26, 2026

No. 3: The First-Team Offensive Line

LSU has kept the same first-team offensive line across both Day 1 and Day 2 of Spring Camp with no surprises to this point.

Offensive Line: LT Jordan Seaton, LG Devin Harper, C Braelin Moore, RG Aliou Bah, RT Weston Davis.

Seaton - the headliner - looks the part with a strong, physical physique for the LSU Tigers while Ole Miss transfer Devin Harper works alongside him on the left side at guard.

LSU will return to action on Saturday morning for Day 3 with the Bayou Bengals quickly upping the intensity in Baton Rouge.

More LSU News:

The Eye-Catchers: LSU Football Opens Spring Camp With Multiple Tigers Turning Heads

LSU Basketball Pulls Off Historic Move in Hiring Away NC State Wolfpack HC Will Wade

Lane Kiffin Intrigued By This LSU Football Position Group Amid Massive Offseason

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