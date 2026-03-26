LSU Football Practice Report: Youngsters Turning Heads as Lane Kiffin Ups Intensity
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Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers wrapped up Day 2 of Spring Camp on Thursday morning in Baton Rouge with the program quickly upping the intensity on the ponderosa.
In what has become a significant week for the Bayou Bengals, LSU now has the second practice in the rearview mirror with 15 total practices on the docket across the next four weeks.
"A lot of guys moving around out there, different evals, but again we're wearing helmets, so we don't make major evaluations off of this," Kiffin said this week.
"Like I said, I think we put together a good roster of some good talent and a number of positions, but that's a long ways away from being a really good team."
Now, with Day 2 wrapped up, what are the initial takeaways? Quick thoughts?
LSU Practice Report: Day 2 Notes
No. 1: The Defensive Line Remains a Focal Point
LSU signed the No. 2 rated defensive lineman in America last December after New Orleans (La.) Edna Karr five-star Richard Anderson put pen to paper with the program. From there, he enrolled in January and has since transformed his body.
Anderson signed with the Tigers hovering around 6-foot-4, 360 pounds. His weight come Spring Camp? 360 pounds.
Now, the true freshman has turned heads already - alongside fellow true freshman Deuce Geralds - as two youngsters working in with the first-team.
No. 2: Old Dominion Transfer Tre Brown III
LSU inked multiple top wide receivers via the NCAA Transfer Portal this offseason with the likes of Jayce Brown (Kansas State), Winnie Watkins (Ole Miss), and Jackson Harris (Hawaii) taking a majority of first team reps, but Brown III has LSU Tigers On SI's attention.
He's running with the second-team, but the talented veteran will be one to keep tabs on this offseason.
The 6-foot-2, 180-pounder is coming off of a strong 2025 season as a sophomore where he caught 38 passes for 762 yards and four touchdowns - where he also averaged a whopping 20 yards per catch.
LSU brought in nine transfer wide receivers with all of them healthy and working through offseason Spring Camp.
Wide Receiver (9):
Jackson Harris - 6'3, 205 pounds - Hawaii Rainbow Warriors
Tre Brown - 6'2, 180 pounds - Old Dominion Monarchs
Jayce Brown - 6'0, 179 pounds - Kansas State Wildcats
Eugene 'Tre' Wilson - 5'10, 194 pounds - Florida Gators
Tyree Holloway - 6'0, 180 pounds - West Florida Argonauts
Malik Elzy - 6'2, 225 pounds - Illinois Fighting Illini
Josh Jackson - 6'2, 185 pounds - McNeese State Cowboys
Winston Watkins - 6'2, 185 pounds - Ole Miss Rebels
Roman Mothershed - 6'4, 208 pounds - Troy Trojans
No. 3: The First-Team Offensive Line
LSU has kept the same first-team offensive line across both Day 1 and Day 2 of Spring Camp with no surprises to this point.
Offensive Line: LT Jordan Seaton, LG Devin Harper, C Braelin Moore, RG Aliou Bah, RT Weston Davis.
Seaton - the headliner - looks the part with a strong, physical physique for the LSU Tigers while Ole Miss transfer Devin Harper works alongside him on the left side at guard.
LSU will return to action on Saturday morning for Day 3 with the Bayou Bengals quickly upping the intensity in Baton Rouge.
More LSU News:
The Eye-Catchers: LSU Football Opens Spring Camp With Multiple Tigers Turning Heads
LSU Basketball Pulls Off Historic Move in Hiring Away NC State Wolfpack HC Will Wade
Lane Kiffin Intrigued By This LSU Football Position Group Amid Massive Offseason
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Zack Nagy is the Managing Editor and Publisher of LSU Country, a Sports Illustrated Publication. Nagy has covered Tiger Football, Basketball, Baseball and Recruiting, looking to keep readers updated on anything and everything involving LSU athletics.Follow znagy20