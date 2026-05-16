One Freshman The LSU Tigers Will Have to Lean On After NFL Draft

The LSU Tigers enter the first season under new head coach Lane Kiffin with the expectation that much of the team's production will come from its loaded transfer portal class that now features over 40 new players.

However, the Tigers enter the fall with a talented group of true freshmen as well, some who could emerge as key contributors right away. Among the most likely of these candidates is four-star defensive lineman Deuce Geralds, who originally committed to Brian Kelly but stayed with LSU after Kiffin's hiring. He brings some exciting young talent to the defensive line along five-star true freshman Lamar Brown.

And based off of recent comments from Kiffin, it's possible Geralds could be asked to step into an immediate-impact role after LSU lost multiple defensive linemen to the portal.

Deuce Geralds Has Impressed Lane Kiffin

LSU Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin looks on prior to the game against the Houston Cougars at NRG Stadium. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Kiffin has had a ton to evaluate during his first offseason on campus but it's clear that Geralds' impact has stood out, a good sign of things to come for LSU's defense.

"Deuce has done a phenomenal job," Kiffin said. "Major impact. I always talk to coaches to think about these guys, used to still be in high school before everybody became mid-years. For him to come in and play at the level he plays at, but practice the way that he does says a lot about his coaching in high school, says a lot about his upbringing with his parents."

A product of Collins Hill in Suwanee, GA, Geralds was a four-star product in the 2026 class and originally committed to Kelly. However, the hiring of Kiffin didn't sway his decision, as he remained committed and signed with LSU.

Seen as a future draft pick, Geralds received offers from a slew of major programs like Ohio State, Texas, Michigan, Ole Miss, Notre Dame, Indiana, Miami, Georgia and many more,

Though Geralds has received the attention this offseason, the Tigers have a solid group of talented freshmen set to make their college debuts this upcoming fall, including five-star players like defensive lineman Richard Anderson and four-star talents like wide receiver Corey Barber Jr., edge rusher Trenton Henderson, safety Aiden Hall, cornerback Havon Finney Jr. wide receiver Jabari Mack.

Geralds will have a chance to make an early impression on LSU fans during the season opener against Clemson in Baton Rouge on Sept. 5.

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