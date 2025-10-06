LSU Football Predicted To Face Oklahoma Sooners in Latest Bowl Projections
No. 11 LSU (4-1, 1-1 SEC) returns to Tiger Stadium on Saturday night for an SEC clash against Shane Beamer and the South Carolina Gamecocks.
After a 4-0 start to the season, Brian Kelly and Co. dropped a Week 5 matchup to Ole Miss with the program taking social media by storm after a challenging showing on offense.
With five games in the rearview mirror and an open date in Week 6, all focus is now on this weekend's matchup against the South Carolina Gamecocks in Baton Rouge.
The Southeastern Conference matchup remains viewed as one of the games of the week on the Saturday slate.
“LSU and Brian Kelly are coming off the bye after losing at Ole Miss. Garrett Nussmeier’s health remains a concern as he deals with an abdominal injury," On3 Sports' Pete Nakos wrote.
"How he looks coming off a week of rest will be key to what the remainder of the season looks like for the Tigers. South Carolina already has two losses but could re-enter the CFP mix with a win in Death Valley at night.”
But national analysts are beginning to look at the bigger picture in 2025 with the college football season reaching the midway point.
From SEC Championship contenders to College Football Playoff caliber programs, the postseason projections are rolling in after Week 6 of the season.
ESPN's Mark Schlabach revealed his latest bowl predictions with the LSU Tigers predicted to face off the Oklahoma Sooners in the first round of the College Football Playoff.
In what would be a No. 11 seeded LSU vs. a No. 6 seeded Oklahoma squad, Schlabach ultimately has the Sooners coming away with a win.
For the Bayou Bengals, the program must jump several hurdles in order to become a College Football Playoff caliber team with one loss already on the resumé.
LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier will be a player to keep tabs on in October with all eyes on the program's franchise signal-caller after a shaky start to the season.
“Our training staff and physicians have treated him with medication, and that’s been part of the procedures and protocol," Kelly said of Nussmeier's abdominal injury. "We knew coming into this bye week that this was going to be the time for us not to be pushing him.
"This is when he could really, truly be the best version of himself. I think our training staff has done a great job. Again, I think you are going to see the best football as we move forward from Garrett Nussmeier.”
No. 11 LSU will square off against the South Carolina Gamecocks at 6:45 p.m. CT at Tiger Stadium on Saturday night.
More LSU News:
