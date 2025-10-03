LSU Football, Oregon Ducks, Ohio State's National Championship Odds See Shift
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers continue navigating the open date in Baton Rouge with the program looking to get back on track following a Week 5 loss to the Ole Miss Rebels.
No. 13 LSU hit the road to Oxford last Saturday for a clash against Lane Kiffin's program where the Bayou Bengals ultimately fell 24-19 on the road in the program's SEC road opener.
LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier and the offense struggled mightily once again in Week 5 after a difficult day at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium where the Tigers' signal-caller passed for less than 200 yards on the day with an interception.
Nussmeier is at the forefront of the conversation after an abysmal start to the 2025 season with the "injury rumor mill" swirling after his performance against the Rebels.
Across the first five games of the season, Nussmeier has thrown for 1,159 yards, seven touchdowns and three interceptions.
The redshirt-senior quarterback is leading an LSU offense that is averaging just 27.0 points per game - the third worst in the SEC.
On Saturday at Ole Miss, it was another challenging day at the office where he was held to just 197 passing yards, one touchdown and one interception in the 24-19 loss in Oxford.
The 197 passing yards marked the first time in Nussmeier's career that he didn't eclipse 200 yards in a start with the Bayou Bengals.
Now, the program will work through the open date to hit the reset button and prepare for a critical stretch for the Tigers.
"Well, it's like anybody's goal. You want a little bit of recovery," Kelly said of the bye week. "You want guys to focus on their academics, catch up in the classroom, and then let's go to work on the things that we need to be better at.
"Our biggest thing is the details. When we have the details down, our attention to detail, and we have focus on each play, we're pretty darn good. The problem is we can't keep it long enough. We get distracted, and that's what we're working on this week."
When it comes to LSU's National Championship odds, the program saw a dip after the Week 5 loss to the Ole Miss Rebels with the Tigers looking to rebound moving forward.
DraftKings Sportsbook revealed the updated betting odds with the Tigers having better odds than most after five weeks.
The Betting Odds: National Championship Edition
*Note: Odds according to DraftKings Sportsbook.*
1. Ohio State Buckeyes (+500)
2. Oregon Ducks (+550)
3. Alabama Crimson Tide (+750)
4. Texas Longhorns (+800)
5. Penn State Nittany Lions (+850)
6. Georgia Bulldogs (+900)
7. Miami Hurricanes (+1100)
8. Ole Miss Rebels (+2000)
9. Oklahoma Sooners (+2000)
10. LSU Tigers (+2200)
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers sit with the 10th best odds to win the National Championship, according to DraftKings Sportsbook, through five weeks of the season.
No. 13 LSU will return to action on Oct. 11 following the open date for a showdown against the South Carolina Gamecocks for a night game in Tiger Stadium.
