LSU Football Cornerback, Five-Star Freshman Receives Rave Review From Brian Kelly
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers will square off against No. 13 Ole Miss in Week 5 for an SEC matchup at Vaught Hemingnway Stadium on Saturday afternoon.
Both programs will enter the showdown with unblemished records after handing business across the first four weeks of the season.
No. 4 LSU enters the contest with victories over the Clemson Tigers, Louisiana Tech Bulldogs, Florida Gators and Southeastern Louisiana with the competition-level set to rise once again.
It's no secret Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels have an explosive offense with their decision-maker at the helm, but with a redesigned defense in Baton Rouge, it sets the stage for an elite matchup.
"I think we're at that point that we know each other very well. I mean, this is the fourth time we've played against each other," Kelly said of Kiffin on Monday. "Blake's done it when he was at Missouri too. So, there's no tricks really. It's not like, oh, I never saw that coming.
"When you get down to it, it's the team that really is executing at the highest level and doing the little things the right way. They're going to get theirs. There's no question that's that's a great offense.
"But I think that's played a little bit too much, cause they know each other so well and they know what to expect. And both of them, on offense and defense, know how to make the appropriate adjustments."
In the cornerback room, LSU has rolled with a three-man rotation consisting of Mansoor Delane, PJ Woodland and five-star freshman DJ Pickett.
Delane has graded out as one of the top defensive backs in America while Pickett has emerged as one of the best first-year players in college football.
The 6-foot-5, 195-pounder has stolen the show for the Tigers as a player with tremendous upside while also making an instant impact in Baton Rouge.
Across the first four games of the season, Pickett has logged six tackles, one interception, one pass deflection and two pass-break-ups.
Pickett suited up in 20 snaps against Clemson where he was targeted just once while taking the field in 25 snaps against Florida where he allowed one catch for four yards. He was targeting four times against the Gators.
Kelly has raved about his five-star freshman and what he provides the LSU Tigers.
"Right now we're rolling in with three and those three guys are pretty talented. I think you'll see that continue in terms of his reps," Kelly said.
"Just more game experience. A couple of times he was in position where he's gotta wrap up and make a tackle but he's an outstanding player. I mean we're nitpicking. Here's a true freshman coming in and he can play at the highest level."
No. 4 LSU will return to action on Saturday afternoon at No. 13 Ole Miss in a matchup between two of the top teams in the Southeastern Conference.
