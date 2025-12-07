Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers inked double-digit players across this week's Early Signing Period with the program landing multiple immediate impact players.

Once Kiffin landed in Baton Rouge last Sunday, he began working the phone lines immediately with the coaching staff looking to get reconstruct the 2026 Recruiting Class while also retaining critical components.

Across Kiffin's first 72 hours in town, he signed the No. 1 wide receiver in Louisiana and flipped a pair of SEC commitments along the way.

"That is our number one focus right now is to sign the best class that we possibly can Wednesday," Kiffin said on Monday during his introductory press conference.

"Also, we have big-picture thinking too. We're not reaching or we're not signing kids because they're from this school or that school or any of that stuff, okay? We're going to sign the best players that we can on Wednesday.

"I know what the interest was of players nationally to come play for us where we were just at, and now when you put that with this stadium and with that logo, it makes me want to get on the phone right now."

A look into the impressive receiver haul Kiffin and Co. pulled off during the Early Signing Period.

The LSU Wide Receiver Haul: 2026 Class Edition

No. 1: Jabari Mack - No. 1 WR in Louisiana

Destrehan (La.) four-star wide receiver Jabari Mack revealed a commitment to the LSU Tigers in March after going public with the decision to remain home for his college career. Now, he's signed his paperwork and is locked in.

Mack, the No. 1 rated wideout in Louisiana, selected the hometown program over the likes of the Texas Longhorns and Texas A&M Aggies down the stretch of his process.

The opportunity for the the 6-foot-1, 200-pounder to remain in the Bayou State and play for the program right down the road paved the way for Mack to pledge to the Tigers.

“A big part of it for LSU is that stay-home mentality,” Mack told Rivals in February. “I hear that a lot from the coaches. I am always hearing from coach (Cortez) Hankton, Coach (Joe) Sloan and Coach (Frank) Wilson (III). The staff is cool, and I like Coach Hankton a lot because he keeps it real.

"He develops receivers too. LSU is easy for me to get to, and I like the environment up there. It feels crazy on game day. My family would get the chance to see me play, and I’d be with guys I already have a brotherhood with.”

No. 2: Brayden Allen - No. 4 WR in Louisiana

Lafayette (La.) four-star wide receiver Brayden Allen signed with Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers on Wednesday after committing to the program late Tuesday night.

Allen, a top-five receiver in Louisiana, flipped his pledge away from the Oklahoma Sooners with head coach Lane Kiffin and the new staff in Baton Rouge landing the verbal prior to the Early Signing Period kicking off on Wednesday.

Now, he's a Tiger after making things official with the LSU Tigers this week.

No. 3: Corey Barber - No. 2 WR in Alabama

Pinson (Ala.) Clay-Chalkville four-star wide receiver Corey Barber flipped his commitment from the Ole Miss Rebels to LSU where he has officially signed with the Tigers on Wednesday.

Barber, a Top-50 wideout in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle, announced his pledge to the Rebels in May over the likes of the Tennessee Volunteers, Georgia Bulldogs, and Alabama Crimson Tide, among several others.

The 6-foot-1,185-pounder from Alabama had a myriad of schools pursuing his services with the "Who's Who" of college football making waves, but it quickly became the Tigers pulling away once Kiffin arrived in Baton Rouge.

