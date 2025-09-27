Five-Star LSU Football Target, No. 1 Tight End in America Visiting SEC Rival
Ruston (La.) five-star tight end Ahmad Hudson has emerged as the top dual-sport athlete in America as his rise continues across his junior campaign.
Hudson, the No. 1 rated tight end in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle, has blossomed into a two-sport phenom with a myriad of programs in pursuit.
The 6-foot-6, 230-pounder is coming off of a sophomore season in 2024 where he logged 39 receptions for 754 yards and six touchdowns during his breakout campaign.
On the hardwood, he was named the Ruston Daily Leader MVP and Louisiana District 2-5A MVP as a sophomore after averaging 21 points, 14 rebounds and 3 blocks per game.
Now, with offers from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Alabama Crimson Tide, Ohio State Buckeyes, Florida State Seminoles, Nebraska Cornhuskers, Texas Longhorns, and USC Trojans, among others, Hudson is evaluating the contenders in his process.
The top-ranked prospect in Louisiana has already checked in with the LSU Tigers twice this fall as Brian Kelly and Co. keep a foot on the gas for the top-ranked tight end in America.
But there are more game day visits on the docket for Hudson this fall.
"LSU of course. USC, Alabama, Auburn, Texas A&M has been talking to me a lot. Nebraska is in there. It's really just all the schools that have offered both that I'm taking into consideration...I'm going to try to make it out to Nebraska and USC as well," Hudson told 247Sports.
Heading into Week 5 of the college football season, Hudson will take a trip to College Station to check-in with the Texas A&M Aggies.
There are multiple contenders here with the Aggies cementing their status as a team to keep tabs on alongside the LSU Tigers, Nebraska Cornhiskers and USC Trojans, among others.
Now, the five-star LSU target is expected in the Lone Star State on Saturday.
For the Bayou Bengals, LSU is picking up steam for Hudson, but there's another critical component to his recruitment process.
LSU now has a prized quarterback commitment in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with Louisiana ties.
Shreveport (La.) Evangel Christian four-star quarterback Peyton Houston committed to Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers on Sept. 15, he revealed via social media.
Houston, the No. 2 rated signal-caller in Louisiana, chose LSU over the USC Trojans, Texas Longhorns, and Oklahoma Sooners, among others, down the stretch of his process.
The 5-foot-10, 202-pound dual-threat quarterback is the first pledge in LSU's 2027 Recruiting Class where he looks to begin chipping away at other priority targets in a loaded group of Louisiana prospects.
Houston is coming off of a sophomore season in 2024 where he completed 310/443 passes (70%) for 4,480 yards with 38 touchdowns to only six interceptions.
He also rushed the ball 105 times for 690 yards and seven scores.
Now, with an elite signal-caller pledged to the LSU Tigers, there remains a focus on Hudson in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with the program intensifying its pursuit this fall.
