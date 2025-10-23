LSU Football Provides Massive Update on Starting Linebacker Ahead of Texas A&M Aggies
LSU linebacker Whit Weeks' status for Saturday night against the Texas A&M Aggies remains in jeopardy ahead of a Top-25 SEC matchup against the Texas A&M Aggies.
The junior linebacker is dealing with a bone bruise in his ankle that held him out of a Week 8 matchup against Diego Pavia and the Vanderbilt Commodores last weekend.
Now, fast forward to Week 9 against No. 3 Texas A&M and Weeks remains on the SEC Availability Report as "doubtful" to play.
Weeks, who has played 259 snaps across six games this season, has tallied 29 total tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, a sack, and a fumble recovery while handing duties as the top second-level defender on the team.
“(Weeks) has been doing some additional treatments,” LSU head coach Brian Kelly said this week. “He’s feeling better, but we won’t know on him until later in the week.”
Kelly took the podium once again on Thursday evening where he once again reiterated that Weeks is doubtful to play. The current expectation is that he will not be suited up against the Aggies this weekend.
LSU rolled with West Weeks and Davhon Keys as the starters at linebacker in Week 8 against Vanderbilt with the Tigers likely rolling with the pair of second-level defenders once again.
LSU's initial SEC Availability Report on Wednesday had multiple starters listed with defensive tackle Bernard Gooden a name to keep tabs on.
“Gooden practiced (Tuesday)," Kelly said on Wednesday’s SEC Coaches Teleconference. “He didn’t get involved in everything, but we wanted to bring him along slowly so he got some individual, got some team reps."
The 6-foot-1, 270-pounder has logged 13 total tackles, three tackles for loss, and 1.5 sacks while starting five of six games this season.
Gooden is "questionable" for Saturday against the Texas A&M Aggies.
The SEC Availability Report: Week 9 Edition
No. 20 LSU Tigers (5-2, 2-2 SEC)
OL Tyree Adams – OUT
DE Jimari Butler – PROBABLE
DL Bernard Gooden – QUESTIONABLE
DE Gabriel Reliford – OUT
LB Whit Weeks – DOUBTFUL
No. 20 LSU and No. 3 Texas A&M will kickoff at 6:30 p.m. CT from Tiger Stadium with all eyes set to be on the Top-25 matchup.
