This LSU Football QB Commit Is Turning Heads This Summer

LSU football has gained a reputation for turning transfer quarterbacks into Heisman Trophy winners.

Look at Joe Burrow and Jayden Daniels.

But in that time, LSU has had some high school quarterbacks come through the program with varying success ranging from college football journeymen to earning starting spots at LSU or other campuses.

But now, after two classes with no high school quarterbacks, LSU will have Evangel Christian’s Peyton Houston coming to try and claim a spot as Lane Kiffin’s signal caller.

The Breakout Summer

LSU Tigers football commit Peyton Houston | Courtesy of Peyton Houston's Instagram [via: @focusedbyjai].

Houston is Louisiana’s second-highest ranked quarterback in the 2027 class and he has turned heads this summer, leading to hype around the Evangel product.

So much hype has been generated throughout summer camps that many fans are asking when he’ll get his fifth star.

He is currently ranked No. 8 nationally among quarterbacks by Rivals and a top-100 overall prospect in ESPN’s rankings.

But strong showings at the Elite 11, LSU’s 7-on-7 camps and at Nike’s The Opening camp.

He gets to carry that into his senior season, where a true breakout can come. That’s also where a fifth star can come from too.

He’s created national attention with his time at Elite 11, finishing the weekend as the No. 2 overall quarterback and named the most accurate passer at the camp.

He’s continued to add accolades to his resume, winning the long throw competition at The Opening this weekend.

The cannon of an arm combined with the decision making and accuracy of veteran quarterback is impressive. But it’s attention grabbing for Kiffin.

Houston is Kiffin’s pro typical quarterback. Luckily for Kiffin, Houston was sold on LSU before his arrival, and since has only cemented himself as LSU’s top priority in the 2027 class.

The First Freshman QB In Years

Oct 23, 2021; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; LSU Tigers quarterback Garrett Nussmeier (5) looks to pass during the second half against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Justin Ford-Imagn Images | Justin Ford-Imagn Images

Houston will likely be LSU’s only quarterback in the 2027 class, a position LSU has not landed in three recruiting classes.

There’s been no high school ranked, or even starred, quarterback recruited to LSU since the 2025 class.

The last was Colin Hurley, a top-15 quarterback in his class who enrolled at LSU as a 16-year old.

He’s now gone elsewhere, transferring to Michigan this past offseason, but he won’t compete for a spot there as he stepped away from the program after landing there.

Only one quarterback since 2020 has stayed at LSU their whole career. That was Garrett Nussmeier.

Nussmeier sat behind a handful of quarterbacks as a freshman, then Jayden Daniels for two seasons before taking over in 2024 and passing for over 4,000 yards. His senior season was disappointing, as he struggled to find form due to a lingering abdominal injury.

That injury eventually sidelined him, but now he’s competing for a roster spot with the Chiefs.

LSU has its eyes set on Houston to do that, but in a shorter window.

Houston will have time to sit at LSU and learn behind some talented transfers.

There’s a possibility that Leavitt returns for 2027, with USC transfer Husan Longstreet having lots of eligibility behind him.

Houston may have to wait a year or two once he arrives in Baton Rouge, but those will only make him better.

He’ll get his chance to earn reps and may even come in and earn a starting spot over more veteran players. He surely has the raw talent and tools to make that happen.

But that’s a long ways away.

His focus right now needs to be on right now.

With a strong summer, and maybe an extra star, Houston can stack good days and confidence to make him LSU’s choice when he steps on campus in 2027.

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