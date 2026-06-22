LSU Tigers Offer No. 2 Overall QB in 2029 Recruiting Class

LSU football is slowly growing its future rosters, with 14 elite commits making up the class of 2027 and one in the class of 2028. Staying hot on their recruiting role, Lane Kiffin and his team look towards the class of 2029 prospects, with the latest offer going to a top-ranked offensive leader.

A product of Allen, TX, Ty Snell, recently received an offer from LSU as the No. 2-ranked quarterback in the country. As a talented class of 2029 recruit, LSU is his 35th collegiate offer, joining the recruiting race for the young athlete.

Snell visited Kiffin and the Tigers this weekend for the program's annual Friday Night Lights Camp, participating in the camp to showcase his talents, which led him to walk away with a scholarship.

Snell's Status

Lipscomb Academy's Ty Snell (18) runs against Montgomery Bell Academy's Drake Armstrong (13) and Tommy Bartholomew (10) during their game at Lipscomb Academy in Nashville, Tenn., Friday, Oct. 11, 2024. | Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As a young prospect, with two seasons left at Allen High School, the 6'3, 191-pound offensive leader ranks as the No. 1 quarterback in his home state of Texas for his class. Interestingly enough, the No. 2 quarterback in Texas for the class of 2029, Logan Lucero, out of Dallas, also received an offer from LSU recently.

Snell adds LSU to his long list of offers, next to top-ranked programs Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State, Texas A&M, Indiana, Oregon, and many more. After his offer from Oregon, Snell connected with transfer quarterback Dylan Raiola, giving the Lone Star state recruit inisght to the Ducks' culture and environment.

Snell is on almost every program's radar for his quarterback talents that started from a very early age. Before his career at Allen High School, he gained important varsity experience at Lipscomb Academy in Nashville, Tennessee, starting at quarterback in eighth grade.

During his freshman year at Allen, Snell threw for 1,030 yards on a 68.4 completion percentage while recording 10 touchdowns. Those numbers gave him his first 20 collegiate offers.

Choosing LSU

Lipscomb Academy's Ty Snell (18) and his team listen to Lipscomb Academy Head Coach Jamie Graham after their 23-0 shutout of Montgomery Bell Academy at Lipscomb Academy in Nashville, Tenn., Friday, Oct. 11, 2024. | Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Snell's recruiting cycle and anticipated decisions are bound to take over the college football world as his career continues in high school, as a highly-talented roster addition.

LSU has locked down a commitment from class of 2027 quarterback Peyton Houston, who will follow in the footsteps of this season's transfer quarterback, Sam Leavitt. That still leaves room for Snell to take over one of the biggest stages in college football and take LSU's already dynamic offense to another level.

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