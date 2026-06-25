Where is LSU Ranked in Latest College Football 27 Overall Ratings?

After years of fans pleading for a reboot to the series, EA Sports gave in and released College Football 25 in July of 2024, ending an 11-year drought of a lack of a video game centered around the sport in the collegiate setting.

College Football 26 was just as big of a hit, and so who is to say that College Football 27 won't be just as much of a blockbuster when it hits stores on July 9?

As the release date looms closer and closer, the company has began releasing rankings for teams and individual players, and even the multitude of stadiums that will be available for the game.

As for the Tigers, it should be pretty safe to say that EA is expected good things out of their first season with Lane Kiffin as head coach.

LSU Tigers Ranked Seventh-Best Team Ahead of College Football 27 Launch

LSU Tigers tight end Trey'Dez Green (14) celebrates a touchdown by tight end Bauer Sharp (10) against the Arkansas Razorbacks during the second half at Tiger Stadium. | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Tuesday afternoon, the company released their top 10 overall teams just over two weeks out from the game's official release, with the LSU Tigers spotted at No. 7 in the rank.

Not only was Kiffin brought aboard despite being in the midst of a double-digit win season with the Ole Miss Rebels, but the Tigers also made a splash at quarterback, scoring Sam Leavitt from the Arizona State Sun Devils.

The 2025 season for the Tigers began with a series of highs, such as defeating the No. 4 Clemson Tigers to go from No. 9 to No. 3 , a ranking they would hold until losing to Kiffin and the No. 13 Rebels in Week 5.

And after an embarrassing loss at home a month later to the Texas A&M Aggies, the Tigers would drop out of the ranks and fire both head coach Brian Kelly and offensive coordinator Joe Sloan, going 2-3 over the last five games of season, which culminated in a late loss to the No. 21 Houston Cougars in the Kinder's Texas Bowl, summing up LSU's season in a nutshell.

Now, with a new mentality hitting Baton Rouge in 2026, fans could be in store for the same championship-esque action that LSU enjoyed with coaches such as Nick Saban or Ed Orgeron at the helm.

Here is the top 10 teams in the game, according to EA Sports on their official social media site.

1) Oregon Ducks, 91 overall

2) Ohio State Buckeyes, 90 overall

3) Indiana Hoosiers, 90 overall

4) Notre Dame Fighting Irish, 89 overall

5) Texas Longhorns, 89 overall

6) Miami Hurricanes, 88 overall

7) LSU Tigers, 88 overall

8) Ole Miss Rebels, 88 overall

9) Georgia Bulldogs, 87 overall

10) Oklahoma Sooners, 87 overall

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