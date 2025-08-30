LSU Football Releases Official Depth Chart Ahead of Week 1 Matchup Against Clemson
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers are just hours away from taking the field at Memorial Stadium for the program's Top-10 matchup at No. 9 Clemson.
Kickoff is set for 6:52 p.m. CT on ABC.
The Bayou Bengals will showcase a new-look roster on Saturday night in the program's season opener with multiple newcomers carving out roles on the depth chart after a rigorous Fall Camp in Baton Rouge.
For the Clemson Tigers, Dabo Swinney's crew returns multiple key pieces including quarterback Cade Klubnik, defensive end T.J. Parker and defensive tackle Peter Woods.
In what will be a battle between a pair of preseason National Championship contenders, expectations remain high for both programs.
"They have high expectations. We have high expectations. But like I've said to you, we've been working on this since January after our Baylor win. We went to work on our roster process in developing this football team," Kelly said on Monday.
"So that when we get to these moments, it's having a team that is confident that plays the game the right way in a hostile environment. Many would say composure, maturity, and they've got to play with great competitiveness. Each and every play is going to be important for us."
A look into the Week 1 game information and depth chart ahead of the matchup.
The Game Information: LSU vs. Clemson in Week 1
Date: Saturday, August 30
Time: 6:30 p.m. CT
Kickoff Time: 6:52 p.m. CT
Location: Memorial Stadium
TV: ABC
Live Stream: ESPN App
Radio: LSU Radio Network
The Depth Chart: Week 1 Edition
A few notes on the Week 1 Depth Chart:
- LSU will roll with the expected offensive line rotation consisting of: LT Tyree Adams, LG Paul Mubenga, C Braelin Moore, RG Josh Thompson and RT Weston Davs.
- The Tigers will utilize a first-team rotation of Zavion Thomas, Aaron Anderson and Chris Hilton at wide receiver along with other options of Nic Anderson and Barion Brown.
- LSU safety A.J. Haulcy will be suspended for the first half of Saturday's contest. All signs point to Jardin Gibert, via the Depth Chart, as the next man up.
- North Carolina State safety Tamarcus Cooley earns the start where Gilbert appears to be the player that will line up next to him in the defensive backfield.
- At EDGE, LSU will work with a deep rotation consisting of Jack Pyburn, Gabriel Reliford, Patrick Payton and Jimari Butler heading into Week 1.
- LSU has the Weeks Bros. [Whit and West] as the starting duo at the second-level at linebacker.
- LSU defender Jardin Gilbert will also be utilized as the backup STAR behind Harold Perkins.
