Texas Longhorns Eyeing LSU Football Interim Head Coach for Position on Staff

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers continue piecing together a coaching staff in Baton Rouge after adding multiple newcomers across the last 10 days.

Once Kiffin arrived in Louisiana on Nov. 30, he immediately went to work in assembling his staff after bringing multiple assistant coaches from Ole Miss to elevate the LSU offense.

After assembling a majority of the on-field staff on offense, Kiffin then pulled off a monumental win in retaining LSU defensive coordinator Blake Baker amid interest from the Tulane Green Wave and Memphis Tigers for their head coaching vacancies.

Baker, secondary coach Corey Raymond, edge rushers coach Kevin Peoples, and safeties coach Jake Olsen have all been retained by Kiffin as the new era of LSU Football is set to begin.

But there is one coach that is yet to receive clarity on his future: Interim head coach Frank Wilson.

Courtesy of LSU Tigers Football.

Once Brian Kelly was relieved of his duties on Oct. 26, LSU officials turned to Wilson - the Tigers' associate head coach and running backs coach - to keep the locker room together.

Wilson addressed his future with the program on Tuesday as Texas Bowl preparation begins for LSU's interim head coach.

“We've had conversations, and for me and for Coach Kiffin, it's let's play this game on the 27th and we'll go into those details later,” Wilson said Tuesday. “We just want to finish what we've started with this football team, give them our undivided attention before transition happens.

“Until then, nothing will necessarily happen in that regard. There will be opportunity there. Where that lies, I'm not sure. But the priority is our current football team.”

Now, with zero clarity on his future in Baton Rouge, other SEC schools are calling with the Texas Longhorns appearing to have an eye on Wilson, according to On3 Sports.

The Longhorns are in the market for a new running backs coach with Wilson emerging as a name to know.

New: Frank Wilson said talks with Lane Kiffin on his future will come after LSU plays in the Texas Bowl on Dec. 27.



Now, there are new developments...



Texas just had the RB coaching spot come open, and Steve Sarkisian has an eye on Wilson.



The Scoop:➡️ https://t.co/QDz6egXjYS pic.twitter.com/E1DRTUls96 — Shea Dixon (@Sheadixon) December 10, 2025

Ole Miss running backs coach Kevin Smith did not board the flight and follow Kiffin to Baton Rouge - like most Rebels assistants on offense did - but there remains questions as to what's next for his future as well. Could he join LSU after Ole Miss' College Football Playoff run?

As for Wilson, if Kiffin was confident in retaining him, the expectation is that there would have been buzz at this point, but there are yet to be reports indiciating that is the case.

Now, as Texas Bowl preparation begins for the LSU Tigers, the future of Wilson with the LSU Tigers is uncertain with conversations set to be had with Kiffin following the Dec. 27 matchup.

More LSU News:

LSU Football Hires Elite Offensive Coordinator, Five Assistant to Lane Kiffin's Staff

Three Takeaways From Lane Kiffin's Introductory Press Conference With LSU Football

Lane Kiffin Reveals How Nick Saban, Pete Carroll Influenced Decision to LSU Football

Join the Community: