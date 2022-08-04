LSU Football Returns. Fall Camp Begins Thursday

Football is back. After an offseason that took a number of twists and turns within this LSU program, it’s the beginning of a new era. With head coach Brian Kelly’s staff fully assembled and the entire roster now on campus, it’s time for this group to put it all together.

Kelly came into Baton Rouge with a plan. He cleaned house within the coaching staff, only retaining offensive line coach Brad Davis. Jamarr Cain, Kerry Cooks, Robert Steeples, Mike Denbrock, Matt House, Joe Sloan, Frank Wilson and Cortez Hankton became instant additions to this on-field staff with the new look Tigers.

Hitting the transfer portal with force, Kelly had a myriad of positions of need to fill. A secondary that was virtually depleted and in need of a few other defensive weapons, this staff took to the transfer portal to build depth.

Reeling in Arkansas transfers Joe Foucha and Greg Brooks along with Ohio State transfer Sevyn Banks, Oklahoma State transfer Jarrick Bernard-Converse and Louisiana transfer Mekhi Garner, this secondary has some dogs to work with.

“I think the secondary has a number of players that we've went out and recruited either through the portal or that were in the program that give us great depth,” Kelly said during SEC Media Days. “But they're going to have to go out and prove it. I think that's an area that is going to have to come together for us, but we think we have depth and we think we have some talent there.”

With a revamped secondary and a returning defensive line that has the potential to be a top position group in the country, this unit could be scary under newly named defensive coordinator Matt House.

Offensively is where things get tricky. Adding significantly less players via the transfer portal on this side of the ball, LSU already attained a number of weapons. On the outside, this wide receiver room is one of the deepest in the nation.

At running back, the Tigers added Penn State transfer Noah Cain to put some pressure on senior John Emery to reach his potential. Though the RB’s may not be getting the same recognition as the wide receivers, this unit coached by Frank Wilson is incredibly deep and can make some serious noise.

The questions the entire country is waiting to get answered. What about the quarterbacks? Who will be the starter? That remains to be figured out by this head coaching staff, but one thing is certain, Kelly believes in the depth of the signal-callers.

“I feel much better about the depth in the quarterback situation,” Kelly said during SEC Media Days. “Daniels was really the only quarterback that had any experience. We're young and inexperienced at that position. I think the depth at the quarterback position is much different. Jayden and certainly Myles bring us obvious starting experience. Garrett obviously for me is an exciting quarterback. Walker is a true freshman, but there's great depth there.”

Another question mark we hope to get answered during fall camp is the starting offensive line unit. With true freshman Will Campbell prepared to start Day 1, with the Tigers only returning a few starting caliber guys, it’ll be interesting to monitor who this coaching staff rolls out with up front.

Fall camp will provide tremendous answers over the next few weeks. Media viewing begins today at 4:15 PM with Brian Kelly speaking afterwards.