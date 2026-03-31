LSU Football Returns Pair of Star-Studded Newcomers to Spring Camp After Injury Buzz

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers wrapped up Day 4 of Spring Camp on Tuesday morning in Baton Rouge with the coaching staff beginning to up the intensity on The Ponderosa.

The Bayou Bengals opened Week 2 of offseason practice amid a pivotal stretch for the program with the Tigers now near full strength after seeing a pair of newcomers via the Transfer Portal return on Tuesday.

A lot of guys moving around out there, different evals, but again we're wearing helmets, so we don't make major evaluations off of this," Kiffin said last week.

"Like I said, I think we put together a good roster of some good talent and a number of positions, but that's a long ways away from being a really good team."

Which newcomers arrived on the practice field for the LSU Tigers on Tuesday?

No. 1: DL Stephiylan Green

LSU Tigers defensive lineman Stephiylan Green made his debut on the practice fields on Tuesday morning after missing Week 1 of Spring Camp.

Green, a Clemson Tigers transfer, signed with LSU as the No. 6 rated defensive tackle in the NCAA Transfer Portal with Kiffin and Co. locking in his services after an offseason to the Bayou State.

The 6-foot-4, 290-pounder is coming off of a 2025 campaign where he logged 18 total tackles and a pass breakup along a strong Clemson defensive front.

Now, he's looking to compete for reps alongside true freshmen Deuce Geralds and Richard Anderson - along with Dominick McKinley and Auburn transfer Malik Blocton.

Florida Gators wide receiver Eugene Wilson III (3) celebrate his touchdown with running back Jadan Baugh (13) during the first quarter of an NCAA football game, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

No. 2: WR Eugene "Tre" Wilson

Florida Gators transfer wide reciver Eugene Wilson took the practice fields on Tuesday morning where he will look to compete for significant playing time in 2026 alongside a loaded receiving corps.

Wilson put pen to paper with the Gators as a headliner in the program's 2023 Recruiting Cycle as a five-star wideout where he immediately made his presence felt in Gainesville with six touchdowns.

But his production declined across the 2024 and 2025 seasons due to injury where he now has a fresh start with the Bayou Bengals.

The 5-foot-11, 194-pounder is compiled 107 receptions for 1,043 yards and 10 touchdowns across three seasons in Gainesville where he will now look to make an instant impact for the Bayou Bengals in 2026.

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