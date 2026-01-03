LSU Football Running Back, Former Top Texas Prospect Leaving Lane Kiffin's Program

LSU Tigers running back Caden Durham will enter the NCAA Transfer Portal and depart Baton Rouge after two seasons, according to CBS Sports.

Durham signed with the LSU program as a Top-10 running back in the 2024 Recruiting Cycle where he immedately made his presence felt as a true freshman last fall.

The 5-foot-9, 205-pounder out of Texas totaled 753 rushing yards on 140 carries across his freshman campaign with 6 touchdowns. Durham also logged 28 receptions for 260 yards and 2 additions scores.

After compiling over 1,000 all-purpose yards as a true freshman, Durham saw his workload decrease across his sophomore campaign with five-star freshman Harlem Berry emerging as the starter down the stretch of the 2025 season.

Durham ran for 505 yards on 111 carries with 3 touchdowns as a sophomore where he will now depart the program with two seasons of eligibility.

For the LSU Tigers, the program is now down to one scholarship running back in Berry where Lane Kiffin and Co. will likely be forced to add three players to the position room this month via the Transfer Portal.

Berry, the No. 1 running back in the 2025 Recruiting Cycle, signed with the Tigers last December as the headliner in the program's class.

Across his true freshman season, Berry totaled 491 yards rushing on 104 carries and two touchdowns where his workload increased dramatically down the stretch of the season.

But there were concerns that the Louisiana native could follow LSU running backs coach Frank Wilson to Ole Miss after accepting a gig to join Pete Golding's staff in December.

"I built a great relationship with (LSU running backs coach Frank Wilson)," Berry said last December. "All the other coaches at the other universities, I felt that they could get me where I needed to get.

"But it was just that connection I had with coach Frank. It was more than just football."

Courtesy of Harlem Berry's Instagram.

Now, despite the Transfer Portal buzz, Berry has made up his mind. He will return to LSU for his sophomore campaign, according to 104.5 Baton Rouge.

"Running back Harlem Berry has agreed to return to LSU for his sophomore season, LouisianaSports.net has learned," the report states. "Terms of his contract were not immediately disclosed, but he is expected to sign the agreement Wednesday.

"There was speculation that Berry could test the transfer portal with running backs coach Frank Wilson heading to Ole Miss and rumors of Rebels running back Kewan Lacy possibly joining Kiffin at LSU."

