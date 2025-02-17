LSU Football's Brian Kelly Labeled Head Coach With 'The Most to Prove' in 2025
LSU head coach Brian Kelly is in the midst of a critical offseason in Baton Rouge with the program gearing up for a pivotal 2025 season for the purple and gold.
For Kelly, the upcoming season is one that will have expectations higher than ever after wrapping up 2024 with a 9-4 record.
The LSU staff hit the NCAA Transfer Portal with force after reeling in the No. 1 class in America alongside a Top-10 2025 Signing Class.
Now, the Tigers will pair impactful newcomers alongside returning quarterback Garrett Nussmeier and defensive weapons Whit Weeks and Harold Perkins.
Kelly has been labeled as a head coach with the "most to prove" in 2025. Why?
247Sports discussed the expectations in Baton Rouge and what's at stake this upcoming season.
247Sports' Take: "This is not a hot-seat discussion for Brian Kelly as LSU is poised for a possible breakthrough in 2025. LSU has the No. 1 transfer portal class in college football this cycle and convinced quarterback Garrett Nussmeier to return rather than enter the 2025 NFL Draft. That said, it's clear the Tigers are going all-in to make 2025 a raging success. Kelly has won 29 games over his first three seasons, but has one trip to the SEC Championship Game to show for it and no playoff appearances.
"The last three head coaches at LSU all won national championships with the Tigers, so there's considerable pressure to get back to title contention in Baton Rouge under Kelly. That starts with winning the 2025 opener at Clemson. LSU has not won a season opener under Kelly, so it'll be interesting to see the focus and preparation level from this program through fall camp leading into Week 1."
LSU has improved the roster in the short-term after signing a coveted portal class headlined by multiple immediate impact players that were available.
The 247Sports Impactful SEC Transfers:
247Sports' Brad Crawford labeled the "25 Most Impactful SEC Signees for 2025" with the LSU Tigers being well-represented on the list with multiple players.
Which LSU signees cracked the list? What is their ranking in the Top-25? What are Bradford's thoughts?
No. 1: EDGE Patrick Payton
Crawford's Take: "All of LSU's defensive eggs are in the basket of Patrick Payton, a former breakout edge rusher at Florida State whose numbers trailed. After erupting for 12 sacks over his first two seasons with the Seminoles, one that included ACC Freshman of the Year honors in 2022, Payton managed 35 tackles and four sacks as a junior in 2024. Without former NFL first-rounder Jared Verse taking up most of the attention, opposing offensive lines keyed on Payton last season. He could be an All-American candidate."
No. 5: Wide Receiver Nic Anderson
Crawford's Take: "It's not often you can sign a true No. 1 at wideout in the portal, but that's what Brian Kelly feels he has in Nic Anderson, a star at Oklahoma who missed most of the 2024 season. Anderson previously set an Oklahoma freshman record with 10 touchdown catches in 2023. He also ranked fifth in 2023 with an average of 21 yards per catch. After losing CJ Daniels, LSU picked up Anderson to assist Garrett Nussmeier in the passing game."
No. 13: Wide Receiver Barion Brown
Crawford's Take: "A speedster from Kentucky, Brown should shine on special teams in Baton Rouge along with his preferred position at wideout."
No. 16: CB Mansoor Delane
Crawford's Take: "Speaking of new starters defensively, LSU has refaced its secondary with the addition of Delane as well."
No. 17: EDGE Jack Pyburn
Crawford's Take: "Florida was not willing to pay retainer fees for Pyburn in the portal and the Gators' loss is LSU's gain. He's one of several new starters on defense for the Tigers in 2025."
No. 24: CB Ja'Keem Jackson
Crawford's Take: "Jackson is part of the reason LSU signed one of the nation's top portal hauls this cycle. Jackson, a former top 50 recruit, committed and signed with Florida under Corey Raymond, LSU's cornerbacks coach. The dots connected for Jackson, who played in 13 games over his first two seasons in the SEC.
