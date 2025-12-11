LSU Football's DJ Pickett Earns Major Honor After Breakout Freshman Campaign
In this story:
BATON ROUGE – DJ Pickett, one of the most impactful true freshmen in college football in 2025, has been selected to the SEC Coaches’ Freshman All-SEC Team, the league office announced on Thursday.
Pickett, a cornerback, is joined on the team by fellow LSU true freshman Silas Hall, who earned a spot on the team as long snapper.
Pickett appeared in all 12 games, starting twice, and tallied 30 tackles, two sacks and tied for team-high honors with three interceptions. His interceptions came against Florida, Oklahoma and Western Kentucky.
He added a pair of pass breakups and a quarterback hurry for an LSU defense that led the SEC in pass efficiency.
In 262 pass coverage snaps, Pickett allowed only 15 receptions and just one touchdown. The 15 receptions allowed accounted for only 188 total yards and just one first down.
Hall, from Episcopal High School in Baton Rouge, started the season as LSU’s primary snapper for field goals and extra points. He took over snapping on punt coverage midway through the year.
Hall appeared in all 12 games – seeing action on 35 punt coverage snaps and 57 for point-after touchdowns and field goals. He was part of a special teams unit that helped kicker Damian Ramos and punter Grant Chadwick earn third-team All-SEC honors.
2025 Freshman All-SEC Football Team
Offense
QB – Cutter Boley, Kentucky
RB – Chauncey Bowens, Georgia
RB – Tory Blaylock, Oklahoma
WR – Vernell Brown III, Florida
WR – Braylon Staley, Tennessee
TE – Kaleb Edwards, Alabama
OL – David Sanders Jr., Tennessee
OL – Michael Carroll, Alabama
OL – Kobe Branham, Arkansas
OL – Dontrell Glover, Georgia
C – Kail Ellis, Auburn
AP – Vernell Brown III, Florida
Defense
DL – Jayden Woods, Florida
DL – Elijah Griffin, Georgia
DL – Lance Jackson, Texas
DL – London Simmons, Alabama
LB – Edwin Spillman, Tennessee
LB – Elijah Melendez, Auburn
LB – Tyler Lockhart, Mississippi State
DB – Dijon Lee Jr., Alabama
DB – Courtland Guillory, Oklahoma
DB – DJ Pickett, LSU
DB – Ty Redmond, Tennessee
Special Teams
PK – Scott Starzyk, Arkansas
P – Mason Love, South Carolina
RS – Vernell Brown III, Florida
KOS – Max Kelley, South Carolina
LS – Silas Hall, LSU
More LSU News:
LSU Football Hires Elite Offensive Coordinator, Five Assistant to Lane Kiffin's Staff
Three Takeaways From Lane Kiffin's Introductory Press Conference With LSU Football
Lane Kiffin Reveals How Nick Saban, Pete Carroll Influenced Decision to LSU Football
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.
Zack Nagy is the Managing Editor and Publisher of LSU Country, a Sports Illustrated Publication. Nagy has covered Tiger Football, Basketball, Baseball and Recruiting, looking to keep readers updated on anything and everything involving LSU athletics.Follow znagy20