LSU Football's DJ Pickett Earns Major Honor After Breakout Freshman Campaign

BATON ROUGE – DJ Pickett, one of the most impactful true freshmen in college football in 2025, has been selected to the SEC Coaches’ Freshman All-SEC Team, the league office announced on Thursday.

Pickett, a cornerback, is joined on the team by fellow LSU true freshman Silas Hall, who earned a spot on the team as long snapper.

Pickett appeared in all 12 games, starting twice, and tallied 30 tackles, two sacks and tied for team-high honors with three interceptions. His interceptions came against Florida, Oklahoma and Western Kentucky.

He added a pair of pass breakups and a quarterback hurry for an LSU defense that led the SEC in pass efficiency.

In 262 pass coverage snaps, Pickett allowed only 15 receptions and just one touchdown. The 15 receptions allowed accounted for only 188 total yards and just one first down.

Courtesy of DJ Pickett's Instagram.

Hall, from Episcopal High School in Baton Rouge, started the season as LSU’s primary snapper for field goals and extra points. He took over snapping on punt coverage midway through the year.

Hall appeared in all 12 games – seeing action on 35 punt coverage snaps and 57 for point-after touchdowns and field goals. He was part of a special teams unit that helped kicker Damian Ramos and punter Grant Chadwick earn third-team All-SEC honors.

2025 Freshman All-SEC Football Team

Offense

QB – Cutter Boley, Kentucky

RB – Chauncey Bowens, Georgia

RB – Tory Blaylock, Oklahoma

WR – Vernell Brown III, Florida

WR – Braylon Staley, Tennessee

TE – Kaleb Edwards, Alabama

OL – David Sanders Jr., Tennessee

OL – Michael Carroll, Alabama

OL – Kobe Branham, Arkansas

OL – Dontrell Glover, Georgia

C – Kail Ellis, Auburn

AP – Vernell Brown III, Florida

Courtesy of DJ Pickett's Instagram.

Defense

DL – Jayden Woods, Florida

DL – Elijah Griffin, Georgia

DL – Lance Jackson, Texas

DL – London Simmons, Alabama

LB – Edwin Spillman, Tennessee

LB – Elijah Melendez, Auburn

LB – Tyler Lockhart, Mississippi State

DB – Dijon Lee Jr., Alabama

DB – Courtland Guillory, Oklahoma

DB – DJ Pickett, LSU

DB – Ty Redmond, Tennessee

Special Teams

PK – Scott Starzyk, Arkansas

P – Mason Love, South Carolina

RS – Vernell Brown III, Florida

KOS – Max Kelley, South Carolina

LS – Silas Hall, LSU

More LSU News:

LSU Football Hires Elite Offensive Coordinator, Five Assistant to Lane Kiffin's Staff

Three Takeaways From Lane Kiffin's Introductory Press Conference With LSU Football

Lane Kiffin Reveals How Nick Saban, Pete Carroll Influenced Decision to LSU Football

Join the Community: