LSU Football, Alabama Crimson Tide Dish Out Offer To Fast-Rising Michigan Cornerback

Detroit (Mich.) Detroit Catholic Central four-star cornerback Gideon Gash continues reeling in scholarship offers this offseason with Lane Kiffin and Co. entering the race this week.

Gash checks in as a Top-25 cornerback in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with schools from coast-to-coast making calls to the fast-riser coming off of a strong junior campaign in Detroit.

The 6-foot-4, 185-pounder has reeled in scholarships from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Alabama Crimson Tide, Oklahoma Sooners, Missouri Tigers, and Penn State Nittany Lions, among others, as he enjoys a meteoric rise this offseason.

Kiffin and Co. are the latest program to make things official with an offer after Gash went public with the opportunity on Monday evening as LSU goes national once again at the cornerback position.

Once secondary coach Corey Raymond made his way back to Baton Rouge on the LSU staff, his recruiting prowess has been on full display with blue-chippers galore signing with the program.

In the 2025 Recruiting Cycle, Raymond inked DJ Pickett as his big fish after the No. 1 cornerback in America went public with a decision.

From there, the five-star earned Freshman All-America honors after a dominant first season in Baton Rouge across the 2025 season.

The 6-foot-5, 195-pounder appeared in all 12 games, starting twice, and tallied 30 tackles, two sacks and tied for team-high honors with three interceptions. His interceptions came against Florida, Oklahoma and Western Kentucky.

Pickett added a pair of pass breakups and a quarterback hurry for an LSU defense that led the SEC in pass efficiency.

In 262 pass coverage snaps, Pickett allowed only 15 receptions and just one touchdown. The 15 receptions allowed accounted for only 188 total yards and just one first down.

Now, the LSU Tigers appear to be going national at cornerback once again with the coaching staff in pursuit of Joshua Dobson - the No. 1 player at his position - among other top prospects.

That includes Gash after receiving an offer from the program earlier this week as the program intensifies its pursuit.

