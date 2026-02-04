LSU Football Revealed as the 'Team To Beat' for No. 1 CB in America Amid Strong Push

The LSU Tigers are building momentum on the recruiting trail following a successful weekend of hosting priority prospects to Baton Rouge for multi-day stays.

Lane Kiffin and Co. brought in over a handful of top targets on the board, but none bigger than Cornelius (N.C.) William Amos Hough five-star cornerback Joshua Dobson after a three-day stay in The Boot.

The 6-foot-1, 170-pound South Carolina native has reeled in offers from the likes of the Alabama Crimson Tide, Georgia Bulldogs, Texas Longhorns, and Florida State Seminoles, among several others, but it's the LSU Tigers that are generating the most buzz.

Dobson checked in last Thursday night and remained in Baton Rouge through Sunday where he had the opportunity to talk shop with Kiffin, secondary coach Corey Raymond, and the entire defensive staff across his 72-plus hours in town.

Once the No. 1 cornerback in America departed Baton Rouge, buzz started brewing in the Bayou State surrounding the program's chances with LSU receiving a prediction from Rivals' Steve Wiltfong to land the coveted defensive back.

Now, LSU has been labeled as the team to beat.

"You think about what (LSU) did a year ago with DJ Pickett- signing him as a Five-Star+ player, No. 1 corner - he picked LSU over Miami and Oregon. He went on to stack Freshman All-American awards. They're pitching that to push forward that idea of DBU," Rivals' Shea Dixon said last Sunday.

"I do believe that LSU is going to be considered by most the team to beat right now."

Dobson recently revealed his 12 finalists with the LSU Tigers making the cut alongside Ohio State, Notre Dame, Alabama, Tennessee, Florida State, Texas Tech, Penn State, Clemson, Texas A&M, South Carolina and Oklahoma as the contenders in his process.

But the Bayou Bengals are making waves here with LSU looking to land the No. 1 cornerback in America once again after securing DJ Pickett in the 2025 Recruiting Cycle.

Now, all eyes are on Dobson as the LSU Tigers emerge as the team to beat for the elite defensive back.

