LSU Football's Lone Quarterback Addresses Future With Program Under Lane Kiffin

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers will be big spenders in the quarterback market this offseason with the program preparing to hit the NCAA Transfer Portal with force.

Heading into the January window, the Bayou Bengals sit with one scholarship signal-caller as it currently stands with sophomore Michael Van Buren the lone quarterback in Baton Rouge.

Garrett Nussmeier has exhausted his eligibility and will head to the 2026 NFL Draft after five seasons with the LSU program with the next chapter of his playing career set to get underway.

Across the 2024 season as the starter, Nussmeier compiled 4,052 yards passing yards, 29 touchdowns, 12 interceptions, and a 142.7 rating (337/525, 64.2 percent completion).

Nussmeier has thrown for over 7,000 yards during his time in Baton Rouge, but a challenging 2025 season will be one that NFL evaluators will be keeping tabs on during the 2026 Draft process.

Aside from Nussmeier and Van Buren, LSU had a third scholarship quarterback on roster in Colin Hurley where he has revealed plans of entering the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Hurley, a redshirt-freshman for the Bayou Bengals, stepped away from the program in November where he now officially makes his move to depart the program and enter the free agent market.

The former four-star prospect was a member of the 2024 Recruiting Class when he signed with the LSU program and has not received meaningful snaps for the Tigers to this point.

Now, LSU Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin is down to Van Buren where the program will add at least two quarterbacks via the Transfer Portal, but will the lone quarterback remain in Baton Rouge? What will Van Buren do?

“Things are good right now, so I'm going to go home, I'm gonna sit on it, and we're going to see. At the end of the day, this is where I want to be. Whatever happens after that, happens," Van Buren said following the Texas Bowl on Saturday.

Michael Van Buren said he has talked to Lane Kiffin and the new staff. He still wants to stay at LSU.



"Things are good right now, so I'mma go home, I'mma sit on it, and we're going to see." — Wilson Alexander (@whalexander_) December 28, 2025

Michael Van Buren says he has spoken with Lane Kiffin and the new staff they’ve had good communication.



“At the end of the day, this is where I want to be. Whatever happens after that, happens.”#LSU — Glen West (@glenwest21) December 28, 2025

Van Buren started the final four games of the season after taking over for Nussmeier amid a rollercoaster year in Baton Rouge.

The Maryland native compiled 1,010 yards with 8 touchdowns and 2 interceptions across the 2025 season. Now, it's about determining the next step in his playing career at LSU or another program as Kiffin looks to bring in multiple quarterbacks this offseason.

